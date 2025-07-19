Porn star Kylie Page's tragic death raises concern over drug abuse in adult film industry

The adult film world is facing another loss after the overdose death of a young star. Experts say that drug use behind the scenes is just one of several dangers linked to the industry, according to a New York Post report. Police found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside Kylie Page apartment and believe she died from an accidental overdose.(@therealkyliepagex/ Instagram)

Studies show that people working in adult films often take part in risky behaviors like using drugs. Research also points out that female performers are more likely than men to be exposed to drugs and substances on set.

Kylie Page, 28, was found dead in her Hollywood apartment on June 25. Police checked in after a friend said they couldn’t reach her.

Page, who was born in Oklahoma, appeared in films like “Frisky Freshman” and “Naughty Bookworms.” She also had a part in the 2017 Netflix mini-series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.” Reports said her net worth was a little over $1 million.

Police found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside her apartment and believe she died from an accidental overdose.

Kylie Page was 'kind, loving, wonderful person'

Amy-Marie Merrell, who helps run the Cupcake Girls—a group that connects adult performers with mental health help—described Page as a “kind, loving, wonderful person.”

Most studies about the effects of porn look at the audience, not the people in the business. The research done on performers shows that women in adult films tend to struggle more with mental health than women in the general population.

Alcohol and drug use is higher in adult film industry

Dr. Corita Grudzen, who works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, wrote that “evidence suggests alcohol and drug use is higher among adult film performers — women, in particular.”

Some performers already have substance issues when they start in the industry and use their pay to support those habits. Others develop drug problems because of people they meet through work or use drugs to help deal with stress, stigma, or the emotional weight of their jobs.

As Grudzen explained in 2008, “Some developed drug habits as a result of their social network, and some used drugs as a means to cope with the stress, stigma, and emotional repercussions of their performing.”

Problems like depression, PTSD, low self-esteem, anxiety, stress, poor body image, and thoughts of suicide are not unusual for people working in this field, Grudzen added.

Other adult film actresses who died

Kylie Page was not alone. In the last three years, at least six other female adult film performers—Angelina Please, Sophie Anderson, Sophia Leone, Jesse Jane, and Kagney Linn Karter—have also died from issues tied to this lifestyle, per New York Post.