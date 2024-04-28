Prince William and Kate Middleton's 13th wedding anniversary plans revealed: ‘This year will be very…’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to celebrate their 13 years of togetherness on April 29. The royal couple has decided to mark their wedding anniversary "very differently" as it comes after Kate's cancer diagnosis. Prince William dated Kate for long and later decided to exchange vows on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. Their three children include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.(AP)

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared three kids, will not celebrate the special occasion in a grand manner as Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a major abdominal surgery in January. It will be a private affair this year, he told to GB News.

Calling it a “marriage of like minds”, the royal expert said they both are focusing on parenting of their children amid the ongoing royal family drama. They want to ensure that “their children grow up in as normal a way as possible.”

When Kate was undergoing treatment in hospital, it was reported that Prince William was following a more "modern form of parenting" with a "hands on approach".

Despite the fact that the kids were being taken care of by their nannies during Kate's cancer diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales' “top priority” was to raise their children in a perfect manner.

A look at William and Kate's love story & previous wedding anniversary celebrations

William and Kate have previously marked their wedding anniversary by sharing family pictures or videos.

“On their 10th wedding anniversary, they shared a delightful family video, last year it was a happy photograph of them riding bicycles together," Fitzwilliams said, stressing that it is highly unlikely that any public commemoration would take place on Monday since Kate has sought space and privacy.

They royal duo started dating each other during their time at St. Andrews University in 2001 and remained friends throughout their college days.

They got engaged in 2010 and appeared in an interview together.

“There was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage," William said.