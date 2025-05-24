Quaker Oats class action lawsuit settlement: Here's a list of products eligible for refunds

Quaker Oats has agreed to pay out $6.75 million to settle the lawsuit that claimed it misled consumers by selling some snacks and cereals as safe, although they were actually contaminated with salmonella. (Image for representation) Consumers eligible for refunds on recalled Quaker products due to salmonella risk; claims deadline is June 27, 2025.(Pexel)

Notably, the lawsuit was filed after the recalls of several Quaker products in December 2023 and January 2024. Concerns led to the recall because several packages were produced at a facility that tested positive for salmonella.

Quaker hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, but it has agreed to a settlement.

Now, if you purchased one or more of the recalled products, you may be eligible for a full or partial refund.

How can you claim refunds from Quaker Oats?

With proof of purchase (such as receipts), you can receive a full refund of the recalled items you bought.

Without proof, you can still get a refund for up to two products, based on average retail price, plus 10% for sales tax.

If you have already received a reimbursement from Quaker, that amount will be deducted from your settlement.

Deadline to submit a claim: June 27, 2025

Deadline to opt out or object: June 27, 2025

Final approval hearing: August 4, 2025

List of recalled Quaker Products eligible for refunds

Granola Bars & Dipps

Quaker Big Chewy Bars (Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Variety Pack)

Quaker Chewy Bars (multiple flavors including Chocolate Chip, S’mores, Oatmeal Raisin, Less Sugar varieties, and holiday editions)

Quaker Chewy Dipps (Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Variety Pack)

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps (Birthday Blast, Summer Night S’mores)

Fruity Fun Granola Bars (Amazing Apple, Splendid Strawberry, Variety Pack)

Yogurt Granola Bars (Strawberry, Blueberry, Variety Packs)

Cereals

Quaker Puffed Granola (Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Vanilla)

Quaker Simply Granola (Oats, Honey & Almonds; Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds)

Quaker Protein Granola (Oats, Chocolate & Almonds)

Quaker Oatmeal Squares (Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, Honey Nut, Variety Pack)

Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal (Chocolate, Strawberry, Variety Pack)

Snack Packs & Mixes

Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix

Frito-Lay & Quaker variety snack packs (including Lunch Box Mix, Snack Time Favorites, Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package)

Cap’n Crunch Products

Cap’n Crunch Cereals (OOPS! All Berries, Cinnamon Crunch, Sea Berry Crunch)

Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal (Regular, OOPS! All Berries, Variety Pack)

Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars (Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, Original Crunch, Variety Pack)

Other

Gatorade Protein Bars (Peanut Butter Chocolate)

Gamesa Cereal (Gamesa Marias)