Rep. Massie claims a 'Sultan' sent torture video to Epstein; 'make this public'
Rep. Thomas Massie claims a redacted name in the “torture video” email may refer to a “Sultan”, urging the DOJ to disclose unredacted documents.
New information has emerged around the Epstein files after U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie suggested that one of the redacted names in Department of Justice (DOJ) documents appears to belong to a powerful foreign figure.
The comment has fueled demands from lawmakers for the DOJ to release the unredacted material, amid new reporting that Epstein exchanged emails with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of global ports operator DP World, Bloomberg reported.
Members of Congress who were given access to unredacted Justice Department documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday claimed to have found proof that at least six men had been kept out of the public eye without a valid legal reason.
Massie saw the unredacted files
Massie made the “Sultan” remark in a post on X while discussing redactions in the Epstein files. He asserted that the "DOJ should make the files public."
After examining the documents for almost two hours in a secure reading room at a satellite office of the Department of Justice, Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna said they identified at least six men whose names were redacted for the public despite having criminal implications. One, Massie said, is “pretty high up” in a foreign government.
Massie cryptically wrote in an X post that “a Sultan seems to have sent this,” marking the infamous email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and a redacted sender about a "torture video."
In the email exchange, Epstein wrote to the sender, “Where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video”
Epstein emails with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
Bloomberg reported that Epstein exchanged emails with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Dubai-based chairman of DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators.
According to the report, email exchanges were well after Epstein was convicted in 2008 on charges that included procuring a minor for prostitution.
According to emails, bin Sulayem wrote Epstein extremely personal and candid messages. In a September 2015 communication to Epstein, bin Sulayem mentioned a foreign exchange student at a university in Dubai, he wrote, "She got engaged but now she back with me. Amazing body, best sex I've ever had."
However, HT.com cannot independently verify whether Massie’s reference to a “Sultan” is connected to any specific individual named in recently reported Epstein emails, including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.