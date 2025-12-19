Roblox experiences major outage, users across the US report access failures

Roblox, the popular online gaming and game-creation platform, is reportedly facing a major service disruption, with thousands of users struggling to access the platform or experiencing issues while playing games. Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in problem reports for the gaming platform Roblox.(REUTERS)

Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in problem reports on Friday, suggesting a widespread network issue affecting users across multiple regions.

According to Downdetector data, more than 29,000 users in the United States reported issues with Roblox around 10:21 AM IST, which corresponds to 9.51 PM EST on Thursday.

The timing of the surge indicates that the disruption began late Thursday evening in the US and continued into Friday.

More on Roblox outage

Roblox has acknowledged the outage on its official status page, stating, “We are investigating an issue preventing users from accessing the website.”

However, the company has not yet provided details on the root cause of the disruption.

What happened?

A breakdown of reports on Downdetector shows that the majority of affected users faced difficulties accessing the Roblox website.

Around 63% of complaints were linked to website outages.

Meanwhile, 27% of users reported problems with server connections, and 10% experienced gameplay-related issues such as crashes and lag.

Downdetector data also highlighted that several major US cities were among the worst affected by the disruption, including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, indicating the broad scale of the outage.