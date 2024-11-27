Sharon Stone blasts 'uneducated' passportless Americans in blistering rant against Trump; Internet hits back

Actress Sharon Stone, who endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the 2024 White House election, called American voters “uneducated” and “ignorant,” launching a tirade against “arrogant adolescent” America following Donald Trump's win. Actress Sharon Stone shared her scathing views in wake of the most recent presidential election.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During a press conference at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, the 66-year-old shared her scathing views in wake of the most recent presidential election, according to Daily Mail.

She hit out at the fellow Americans who voted for Trump, calling them “uneducated” who don't travel enough.

Highlighting the history of fascism in Italy, she remarked: “Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before.”

Sharon Stone targets fellow Americans who don't have passport

The Basic Instinct actress further stated that the US is the “midst of adolescence”, stressing that it is “naïve and very arrogant” as “adolescence thinks it knows everything.”

She claimed that the US has never witnessed “adolescence” in the past, and went on to target those who do not have a passport.

“So Americans who don't travel, who 80 percent don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete,” the actress, who received the Stella della Mole lifetime achievement award, stated.

Earlier this year, Stone vowed to exit America to start a new life in Europe in case of Trump's winning.

In July, she stated that she is considering purchasing a home in Italy in the event Trump gets re-elected. “I think that's an intelligent construct at this time.”

“This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression,” the actress concluded.

Also Read: Sharon Stone to Cher, celebs planning to leave US under Donald Trump's presidency

Sharon Stone faces flak for her remarks at Torino Film Festival

Meanwhile, Stone received huge backlash online as social media users responded angrily to her nearly three-minute tirade, which was directed at Trump. Some of the X user referred to the celebrity as an “out-of-touch elistist.”

“Hollywood elites are out of touch and have become irrelevant,” one wrote, while another called it the best script that one could write for a conceited Hollywood star.

“Hilarious,” a third user reacted.

Stone's attitude “is exactly why Americans voted for Trump - he stood up for everyday people ignored by these self-proclaimed experts,” one more chimed in.