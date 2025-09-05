Sheinelle Jones breaks silence on husband’s death, reveals why she kept his cancer battle private

Sheinelle Jones returned to the Today Show on Friday, September 5, 2025, after taking time away to grieve the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh. Ojeh passed away in May 2025 at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, PEOPLE reported. Today co-host Sheinelle Jones breaks her silence on keeping late husband Uche Ojeh's cancer diagnosis private.(Today, Instagram)

In a pre-taped interview with Savannah Guthrie, Jones talked about loss, hope, and family. She then joined her Today Show colleagues to explain why she kept her husband’s cancer journey private until after he passed.

Why Sheinelle Jones kept her husband’s cancer diagnosis private

Jones revealed that her husband did not want his health struggles to be public. “There may be people who wonder, ‘Why didn’t you share?’ But Uche was fiercely private,” she said. “I chose the spotlight, but he did not. When he got this diagnosis, he asked me, ‘Please, I want to handle this privately.’ It was my turn to be protective,” the Today show host added.

She explained that honoring his wish felt like her way of showing loyalty after years of his devotion to their family.

Jones described the experience as both heartbreaking and unexpectedly full of love. “We would hold hands in the hospital, and the nurses called us the ‘love birds,’” she recalled. “It was a nightmare to watch a strong, athletic man go through this fight. But the way we came together and the kindness we experienced made it a ‘beautiful nightmare,’” Jones recalled, as per the news outlet.

For almost a year, Jones continued working on Today while privately supporting her husband during treatment. “My joy on TV was real,” she said, adding, “I would do the show and then rush to be with him for chemo.” She admitted she truly believed her husband would recover.

All about Sheinelle Jones’ private life

Jones and Ojeh were married for 18 years and shared three children: Kayin (16), and twins Clara and Uche (13), as per PEOPLE report. They met at Northwestern University in the late ’90s.

Sheinelle Jones said her husband’s strong faith gave him peace, even in his hardest moments. “If Uche could have faith when his life was on the line, then surely I can too,” she reflected.

