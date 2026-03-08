SNL goes brutal on Kristi Noem with self-deported, plastic surgeon and dogs rant, ‘I've no regrets because…’

The SNL episode that aired on March 7 commenced with a sketch that focused on President Donald Trump's dismissal of Kristi Noem from her position as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. SNL's March 7 episode highlighted Trump's dismissal of Kristi Noem from Homeland Security in a sketch featuring Colin Jost and Ashley Padilla.

Ashley Padilla steals SNL cold open limelight as Kristi Noem In this sketch, Colin Jost portrayed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who declared during a satirical press briefing that Noem "has been reassigned under the bus." Ashley Padilla took on the role of Noem, who appeared to deliver some farewell comments.

"I just want to make it clear that I didn't get fired," Padilla said as Noem. “I self-deported. And though I may be leaving this job, I will not be ending my mission. As I told my plastic surgeon, the work is never done. But I gave my all to the DHS, and I have no regrets, because like they say, you miss 100% of the dogs you don't shoot.”

On March 5, Trump declared in a post on Truth Social that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma will take over as Homeland Security Secretary, starting March 31. This decision followed a session where lawmakers questioned Noem on various issues, including a $220 million advertising campaign that prominently showcased her. Noem stated that she had consulted with Trump regarding the campaign and received his approval. However, the POTUS later informed Reuters that he was unaware of any details regarding it.

SNL mocks Kristi Noem In the initial segment, Padilla's Noem remarked that it is "bittersweet" to relinquish her "badge, gun, lips, lashes, teeth, and forehead," noting that her new office will be located in a "WeWork space outside of Denver."

Was Trump unhappy with Kristi Noem? While Trump lauded Noem for “numerous and spectacular results” as the DHS secretary, he was reportedly "not happy" with Noem following her inadequate performance during her hearing on Capitol Hill, People reported.

The President told NBC News on Thursday that he had concerns regarding her expensive television campaign, which she had indicated to the House Judiciary Committee he was already aware of.

“I wasn’t thrilled with it," Trump stated. "I spent less money than that to become president. I didn’t know about it.”