Target CEO makes major admission as boycotts, customers backlash hurt stores traffic

Target continues to deal with boycotts and criticism in 2025, which harms the company's reputation and hinders operations. Target's abrupt stance against DEI led to a fresh round of boycotts, which seems to have hurt foot traffic in its shop

Target was one of several large retailers to announce the termination of their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs shortly after President Donald Trump entered office. Among the changes was the termination of a program that supported Black-owned businesses and helped Black workers progress within the company.

Tensions between the business and customers increased in January of this year when it took the difficult decision to reduce its DEI programs. As part of this, it will no longer be participating in the Human Rights Campaign survey, which monitors the policies and practices of LGBTQ+ corporations.

Additionally, it ended its Racial Equity Action and Change programs, which included encouraging Black-owned businesses, purchasing items from Black suppliers, implementing anti-racism training for team members, and developing the careers of Black employees. It also halted its three-year DEI targets.

Target's abrupt stance against DEI led to a fresh round of boycotts, which seems to have hurt foot traffic in its shops. Recent data from Placer.ai indicates that foot traffic in Target stores began to decline during the week of January 27, and this trend persisted for the next two months.

Target CEO breaks silence on ‘tough few months’

Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an email to staff members that the company has witnessed “a tough few months” amid recent controversies, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

He also conceded that there is now “uncertainty” as a result of the company's lack of interaction.

In the email, Cornell stated, “I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in.”

The CEO further mentioned that the company's core values of “inclusivity, connection, and drive” are “not up for debate,” adding that “The world around us is noisier and more complicated, but that doesn’t change who we are."