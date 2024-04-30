Tesla slammed for firing loyal employee who slept in car and showered at factory to work overtime

Tesla's recent layoffs have sparked controversy over company's lack of empathy in handling the situation. Nico Murillo, a former production supervisor at Tesla's Fremont facility, shared his layoff experience on LinkedIn, revealing the chaotic sequence of events leading to his termination. Nico Murillo shared his Tesla layoff story, says he slept in his car on work days just to avoid wasting time in commuting and showered at the factory

Tesla's viral story of an insensitive layoff

5 years after Musrillo joined Tesla his tenure came to an end on 15 April 2024 with one email. Without any prior notice, at 4.30am when he logged in to work his account had been deactivated and by 5:00 am, he received an email notifying him of his job elimination due to restructuring.

The insensitive email read: "Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring."

Confused, he reached out to his manager for clarification, but was informed, "everyone got it, we'll get more info later"

Upon arriving at work by 5.50am and attempting to badge in, security informed him that he had been laid off, leaving him in a state of disbelief in his car.

Reflecting on his journey at Tesla, Murillo shared the highs and lows of his five-year tenure. "Half a decade!" he exclaimed, highlighting the sacrifices he made, including sleeping in his car on workdays to avoid lengthy commutes. Showering at the factory, microwaving dinners in the break room.

Despite his dedication to Tesla over five years, Murillo's loyalty wasn't reciprocated. He wrote in a Linkedin post, “Sacrificed a lot for the company. But this is just a small part of a chapter that is ending, and there’s a whole book waiting to be written. I’m only 29 years old and have a lot more career time in me.”

LinedIN users empathise with Nico

“Nico consistently demonstrated exceptional qualities that not only contributed to the success of our Zone 4 BIW- 5 team but also left a lasting impression on those around him,” Nico's coworker at Tesla, Andrea Adams replied.

"How you have wrote this with such grace and strength...wish you all the best for your next chapter of the journey," remarked a LinkedIN user.

Another user empathized with Murillo's plight, cautioning against overcommitment to employers who may not value their employees' loyalty. “One thing u forgot. Company is not family and family is not company. Take it professionally, be ready that this might happen and have a plan B. They hire u to work and do whatever job description says. Don't get it personally dont give your life to the company. It's just a work that pays your bills and allows u to enjoy life, so fu.. em find another job and continue with your life,”Stojanche Manev wrote.