Tim Cook top 7 quotes on leadership, innovation, and values as he steps down as Apple CEO

Apple announced on Monday that CEO Tim Cook will step down from the role on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the helm. He will transition to Executive Chairman, while John Ternus, currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, will become the company’s next CEO. Tim Cook will transition to Executive Chairman. (AFP)

Cook, 65, has led Apple since August 24, 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs. He joined the company in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations and built one of the most efficient global supply chains in technology.

Under his leadership, Apple became the first company to reach $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion market capitalizations.

Fiscal 2011 revenue stood at approximately $108 billion. By fiscal 2024, it had grown to over $394 billion.

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Cook oversaw the launches of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and M-series chips, while dramatically expanding the high-margin Services business, including App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud.

In his statement, Cook said, "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."

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