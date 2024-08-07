Tim Walz drops brutal ‘get off the couch’ joke on JD Vance as Kamala Harris admits ‘we are the underdogs’ in 2024 race

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday made his first public appearance as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, targeting his Republican rival JD Vance using a couch joke. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris addressed the crowd at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 6, 2024, on the first day of their "Battleground State Tour". (AFP)

Amid the plenty of applause in Philadelphia, Harris introduced his VP candidate Walz and hailed his accomplishments. He “really does shine a light on a brighter future that we can build together,” she asserted on the first day of their “Battleground State Tour”.

Meanwhile Harris campaign too lauded “battle-tested leader” Walz, stressing that he has an “incredible track record” of getting things done for people residing in Minnesota.

Reacting to all love and applauds, Walz declared serving as Harris’s running mate would be the “honor of a lifetime.”

Walz says ‘can’t wait to debate’ Vance

Walz, who became the first Democrat to call out Donald Trump and his VP candidate Vance as “weird”, targeted the Ohio Senator. “Like all regular people I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community,” he stated with Harris by his side at the campaign rally.

“Come on, that’s not what Middle America is,” Walz remarked.

Expressing his eagerness to debate Vance, he quipped: “I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy …. that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.” “See what I did there?”

He made the joke, which absolutely thrilled the crowd, in reference to an online hoax that purportedly stated Vance included an X-rated anecdote about a couch in his 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Walz went on to characterise Trump as “creepy” and “yes, just weird as hell.”

Walz, 60, declared he would run for office every day in an effort to unseat Vance and Trump and emerged victorious in the 2024 battle. He roared, “We'll sleep when we're dead,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

Harris calls herself and Walz ‘underdogs’ in the race

Comparing the resumes of Trump's running mate with Walz, Harris said, it is “like a match-up between the varsity team and the JV squad.”

She admitted that “we are the underdogs in this race”, but added, “we have the momentum and I know exactly what we are up against.” Hitting out at Trump, she compared him to the predators, scammers, and offenders.