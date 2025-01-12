T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach defend David Muir after controversial LA fires coverage

Journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach defended David Muir after he faced severe criticism for pinning his jacket while reporting the Los Angeles wildfires. The former ABC News anchors discussed the viral moment on Friday's episode, titled Does This Make Me Look Fat? of their podcast Amy & T.J. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach defend David Muir after backlash for wearing a clothespin on his jacket while covering the LA fires

“He cinched his jacket as many of us have done in the field and on this set to create a cleaner line,” Robach said of Muir, adding, “Television is a visual media. So, yes, I have cinched my jacket.” Earlier this week, the 51-year-old reporter was slammed as a “narcissist” for making his flame-retardant jacket appear more fitted by wearing a clothespin on the back. The pin was accidentally revealed as he turned back to show the damage caused by the deadly wildfires.

Meanwhile, Holmes argued that Muir may not have known about the pin at all. “The perspective might be missing in that oftentimes — and I don’t know if he does — travel with a producer or even a wardrobe person whose job is — you might be looking at your phone, getting the latest, looking at notes or doing something, and people are pulling and plugging things onto you, the mic and the IFB [in-ear monitor] and all these things,” the 47-year-old said.

While Muir did not address his fashion faux pas, sources told Page Six that many at ABC were “embarrassed” by it. “His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing,” one member of the network told the outlet. Another called him “pathetic,” saying that “he forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!” Former NBC correspondent Megyn Kelly also dissed Muir on her SiriusXM show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, he’s first of all wearing a fake fireman’s jacket, and what you’re seeing on the close-up as he turns to reference the scene behind him and shows us his back, which clearly he wasn’t anticipating would make it on cam, his clothes pins pulling his jacket in — cinching it, if you will, my ladies — so that his waist looks morse svelte on camera,” Kelly said on Thursday.