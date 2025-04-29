Trump 100 days: What is POTUS doing today? Full schedule

As President Donald Trump reaches the 100-day mark of his second term, his April 29 schedule is packed with high-profile events designed to underscore the themes of economic revival, border security, and political dominance that have defined his return to the White House. The day will be centered around a major rally in Michigan, a state crucial to his 2024 electoral victory. Donald Trump completes 100 days in office on Tuesday(REUTERS)

Morning in Washington

President Trump is expected to begin his day with closed-door briefings at the White House. These meetings will focus on national security updates, economic indicators, and internal planning for the summer legislative push. Senior aides will also be finalising messaging for the evening’s major rally, seen as a key moment to frame the first 100 days of his presidency.

Midday travel to Michigan

By early afternoon, Trump will depart Washington for Michigan. His destination: Macomb County, a working-class stronghold and longtime political bellwether. The county played a significant role in flipping Michigan red again in 2024, and the president is aiming to use this visit to energise his base and reconnect with Rust Belt voters who remain vital to his reelection strategy.

Afternoon private meetings with local Leaders

Upon landing in Michigan, Trump will hold a series of private meetings with local officials, business owners, and political allies. Topics of discussion are expected to include job creation, deregulation, infrastructure, and local concerns about border enforcement. These meetings are intended to demonstrate the administration’s responsiveness to regional issues and highlight Trump’s commitment to “America First” economic policies.

Evening: 100-Day Celebration Rally

The main event of the day takes place in the evening at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan. Doors open to the public at 4:00 pm ET, with the rally scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm ET. Trump is set to take the stage to deliver a speech reflecting on his first 100 days in office.

In his address, the president is expected to highlight major actions taken since January, including:

*Sweeping department cuts and federal restructuring

*Tougher enforcement of immigration policies and increased deportations

*Executive actions on tax relief and job creation

*Continued momentum on trade renegotiations and tariffs

This event is being framed by the Trump team as not only a celebration, but a signal of what is to come in the remainder of the term—particularly as campaign efforts begin to shift toward the 2026 midterms.