Trump adviser provides latest on $2,000 stimulus checks: 'It will depend on…'

President Donald Trump’s proposal to issue $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans has come back into focus after a key update from one of his top economic advisers. The idea, first floated by Trump in November, suggested using revenue generated from tariffs to fund what he called a “dividend” for Americans excluding high-income earners. Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

At the time, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

What did Kevin Hassett say?

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council and a White House adviser, recently addressed the proposal’s future, stressing that it cannot move forward without congressional action.

Appearing on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, Hassett said the plan will “depend on what happens with Congress,” as cited by Inquisitr.

“I would expect that in the new year, the president will bring forth a proposal to Congress to make that happen,” Hassett said. He mentioned that any stimulus checks would require lawmakers to formally approve funding before the Treasury Department could issue payments.

Funding concerns and expert pushback

Trump has repeatedly argued that tariff revenue could cover the cost of the $2,000 payments. However, budget experts have questioned that claim.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget previously estimated that sending $2,000 checks to most Americans could cost as much as $600 billion, far exceeding the additional revenue generated by tariffs, according to Inquisitr.

Hassett defended the concept, noting that government revenue comes from multiple sources. “In the end, you know, we get taxes, we get tariffs, we get revenue from lots of places, and then Congress decides how to spend that money. That’s an appropriation,” he said.

Legal uncertainty

Another major obstacle is the ongoing legal scrutiny of Trump’s tariff policies. The Supreme Court is set to examine whether the former president had the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If the court rules against the administration, tariff revenue could be significantly reduced.

According to Inquisitr, several retailers, including Costco, have filed lawsuits seeking reimbursement for tariffs they paid if the policy is deemed unconstitutional. Hassett, however, expressed confidence in the administration’s position, saying, “We really expect the Supreme Court is going to find with us.”

For now, Hassett’s comments confirmed that the $2,000 stimulus checks remain a proposal rather than a policy. Congressional approval, unresolved legal challenges, and questions about tariff revenue all stand between the idea and actual payments.