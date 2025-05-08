Trump declares May 8 Victory Day for World War II. Here's what's open and closed

In case you haven't heard it yet, today is a national holiday! Donald Trump has signed a proclamation officially declaring May 8 as Victory Day for World War II. The newly created holiday will be celebrated to commemorate the “Allied Powers' triumph” in 1945, marking the end of the devastating war, according to the proclamation released by the White House. Donald Trump declares May 8 Victory Day for World War II(Truth Social )

Why did Trump declare May 8 a national holiday?

“As we commemorate Victory Day for World War II, we offer our unending thanks to every patriot from the Greatest Generation who left behind his home and family to fight for our freedom in distant lands,” the proclamation reads. “We honor the memories of all those who perished. Above all, we renew our commitment to keeping America and the entire world safe, secure, prosperous, and free.”

The president made his decision public on Monday in a Truth Social post, writing, “We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it.” Trump highlighted the United States' key involvement in the wars before announcing his decision to declare November 11 and May 8 as “important” holidays in honour of the victories of World War I and World War II, respectively.

What's open and closed on May 8? Banks, stock market, postal services, and more

Despite May 8 being recognised as a national holiday, government offices, banks, and businesses will operate as usual. The stock market, postal services, and retail and grocery stores will also be open as usual.

In his announcement post, Trump confirmed, “We will not be closing the Country for these two very important Holidays,” adding, “Because we already have too many Holidays in America — There are not enough days left in the year. We were Workers then, and we are Workers now!”