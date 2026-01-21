Trump says he ‘felt terribly’ about Renee Good's fatal shooting, ‘I understand both sides’

Donald Trump recently weighed in on Renee Nicole Good’s death again, saying he understands “both sides” and “felt terribly” about the incident. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, a shooting that the Trump administration claimed was carried out in self-defense as she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Trump says he ‘felt terribly’ about Renee Good's fatal shooting (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

‘I felt terribly about that’ The US President spoke about the death of Good in Minneapolis during a press conference on Tuesday, January 20. During the press conference, Trump touted achievements made by his administration in the first year of his second term. He focused on the deployment of ICE in Minneapolis, and even shared booking photos of several individuals taken into custody during their operations. He mentioned Good twice while delivering the remarks.

"That woman was shot. I felt terribly about that," Trump said. "And I understand both sides."

Trump called the shooting a “tragedy,” adding that he hoped Good’s father was still a Trump supporter. "I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who was shot," he said. "It's a tragedy. I think everybody would say I should say the same thing."

Donald Trump’s previous comments about Renee Nicole Good Shortly after Good’s death, Trump slammed her on Truth Social, claiming that the woman “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” who then appeared to shoot her in self-defense. However, days later, during a conversation with a CBS News reporter, Trump said she might have been a “wonderful” person.

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil told Trump that he spoke to Good’s father and learned that he supports him, but that he is “heartbroken” because of his daughter’s death, and also because the Trump administration “so quickly has come out and said she's a domestic terrorist.”

“Well, I want to say to the father that I love all of our people,” Trump replied. “They can be on the other side, as you say, he might be on my side. And I think that's great.”

“And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person,” Trump said of Good. “But her actions were pretty tough. I've seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms.”