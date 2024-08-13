Trump's campaign admits ex-prez rented private jet previously owned by Epstein

Donald Trump rented a private jet previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday. The former president's campaign revealed Monday that they had “no idea” the Gulfstream G550 once belonged to the infamous sex offender. An official for the campaign explained that the jet was provided by a charter flight company after Trump's signature Boeing 757 suffered mechanical issues on Friday. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Natalie BEHRING / AFP)(AFP)

Trump accidentally rented private jet that once belonged to Epstein

The Republican nominee took only one flight on the jet that once belonged to the disgraced financier to Colorado for attending fundraisers on his campaign trail. Trump's own private plane had a mechanical failure while en route to a campaign rally in Bozeman on Friday, forcing him to charter the Gulfstream aircraft. “The campaign had absolutely no idea the aircraft we rented was previously owned by Mr. Epstein,” the official told Daily Beast.

Following his 363-mile trip on the aircraft, Trump used a separate charter plane for his trip back home to Florida. The campaign official explained that they learned of the jet's past upon being contacted by journalists on Monday. Meanwhile, the Trump Force One was still undergoing repairs in Montana. The official went on to say that the campaign has instructed the charter jet company that provided the plane not to allot Epstein's aircraft in future.

The official also said that Private Jet Services Group, which has previously been used by the former president “many times,” was apologetic and assured the campaign it wouldn’t happen again, per the outlet. Over the weekend, the rumours about Trump's flight on the sex offender's aircraft took social media by storm after the 16-year-old jet was photographed in Aspen by a local photojournalist and plane spotter. As the photos went viral, internet sleuths discovered the past ownership of the aircraft, prompting the Trump campaign to reveal that the ex-POTUS was unaware of the fact.