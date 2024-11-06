Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump's enemies are in the crosshairs in second term. Here is his enemy list

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 06, 2024 09:11 PM IST

With Donald Trump back in the White House, he aims to pursue revenge against critics and opponents, promising aggressive investigations.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”, and with Donald Trump back in the White House, many of his past adversaries may find themselves under renewed scrutiny. During his campaign, Trump vowed to seek “revenge” against his critics, political opponents, and others he claims wronged him, promising aggressive investigations and prosecutions if he returned to power.

Donald Trump, having secured a powerful mandate, is set to renew scrutiny on critics and opponents. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
Donald Trump, having secured a powerful mandate, is set to renew scrutiny on critics and opponents. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)

Now, after securing the mandate, some of his allies warn that he is more likely to act on these threats this time. Trump has made several pointed statements against his perceived enemies.

ALSO READ| 5 factors that helped Trump win - Elon Musk, assassination attempt, taking inspiration from Narendra Modi and more

Here is a rundown of those Trump has specifically targeted:

Trump’s Enemies:

  1. President Joe Biden
    Trump has branded Biden as corrupt and, in June, and called he should be “arrested for treason.” Trump also vowed, “I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president… Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family.”
  2. Kamala Harris
    Trump argued Harris’ handling of immigration led to American deaths, telling a rally that Harris “should be impeached and prosecuted” for her role in allowing what he described as an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants.
  3. Former President Barack Obama
    Trump accused Obama of “treason” due to alleged FBI surveillance of his 2016 campaign, later reposting a call for “public military tribunals” for Obama.
  4. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
    Trump suggested Clinton should be prosecuted, saying it’s possible the same “terrible path” could lead to jail for her.
  5. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
    Trump claimed Pelosi should face charges for her husband’s stock transactions and criticized her for her actions on January 6, stating she could have faced jail for tearing up his 2020 State of the Union address.
  6. New York Attorney General Letitia James
    Trump called for James’ prosecution for election interference after her lawsuit against his business resulted in a $450 million judgment.
  7. Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron
    Trump argued that Engoron “should be arrested and punished” due to his role in James’ civil fraud case.
  8. Former Rep. Liz Cheney
    Cheney’s role on the January 6 committee led Trump to accuse her of treason and even hint at violent retribution.
  9. Special Counsel Jack Smith
    Smith, who led federal cases against Trump, has been labeled “a career criminal” by Trump, who suggested he be “thrown out of the country.”
  10. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
    Trump implied Bragg “should be prosecuted” over his involvement in the hush money case.
  11. Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
    Accusing Milley of “treason,” Trump posted that such an act would have previously been punishable by death.
  12. Former FBI Director James Comey
    Trump argued that Comey “should be prosecuted” for his handling of sensitive information.
  13. Hunter Biden
    Trump has pledged to investigate Biden’s family, particularly Hunter, for alleged corruption.
  14. Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page
    Trump has repeatedly accused Strzok and Page of treason for their text exchanges regarding him.
  15. Rep. Adam Schiff
    Trump has called Schiff “a sleazebag and traitor,” urging his prosecution.
  16. Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg
    Trump accused Zuckerberg of a plot against him, warning he could face imprisonment for any illegal actions.
  17. Former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz
    Trump accused Pomerantz of “disgraceful conduct” after Pomerantz wrote a book about his investigations.
  18. Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen
    Trump believes Cohen should face prosecution for lying and accused him of perjury.
  19. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd
    Trump and his supporters have called for Byrd’s prosecution after the officer shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6.
  20. Rep. Jamaal Bowman
    After Bowman pulled a fire alarm, Trump argued that he should face the same charges as January 6 defendants.
  21. 51 Intelligence professionals for dismissing Hunter Biden’s emails as Russian disinformation.
  22. Members of the January 6 Select Committee, deeming their work fraudulent.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //