Trump's enemies are in the crosshairs in second term. Here is his enemy list
With Donald Trump back in the White House, he aims to pursue revenge against critics and opponents, promising aggressive investigations.
“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”, and with Donald Trump back in the White House, many of his past adversaries may find themselves under renewed scrutiny. During his campaign, Trump vowed to seek “revenge” against his critics, political opponents, and others he claims wronged him, promising aggressive investigations and prosecutions if he returned to power.
Now, after securing the mandate, some of his allies warn that he is more likely to act on these threats this time. Trump has made several pointed statements against his perceived enemies.
ALSO READ| 5 factors that helped Trump win - Elon Musk, assassination attempt, taking inspiration from Narendra Modi and more
Here is a rundown of those Trump has specifically targeted:
Trump’s Enemies:
- President Joe Biden
Trump has branded Biden as corrupt and, in June, and called he should be “arrested for treason.” Trump also vowed, “I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president… Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family.”
- Kamala Harris
Trump argued Harris’ handling of immigration led to American deaths, telling a rally that Harris “should be impeached and prosecuted” for her role in allowing what he described as an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants.
- Former President Barack Obama
Trump accused Obama of “treason” due to alleged FBI surveillance of his 2016 campaign, later reposting a call for “public military tribunals” for Obama.
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Trump suggested Clinton should be prosecuted, saying it’s possible the same “terrible path” could lead to jail for her.
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Trump claimed Pelosi should face charges for her husband’s stock transactions and criticized her for her actions on January 6, stating she could have faced jail for tearing up his 2020 State of the Union address.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
Trump called for James’ prosecution for election interference after her lawsuit against his business resulted in a $450 million judgment.
- Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron
Trump argued that Engoron “should be arrested and punished” due to his role in James’ civil fraud case.
- Former Rep. Liz Cheney
Cheney’s role on the January 6 committee led Trump to accuse her of treason and even hint at violent retribution.
- Special Counsel Jack Smith
Smith, who led federal cases against Trump, has been labeled “a career criminal” by Trump, who suggested he be “thrown out of the country.”
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Trump implied Bragg “should be prosecuted” over his involvement in the hush money case.
- Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
Accusing Milley of “treason,” Trump posted that such an act would have previously been punishable by death.
- Former FBI Director James Comey
Trump argued that Comey “should be prosecuted” for his handling of sensitive information.
- Hunter Biden
Trump has pledged to investigate Biden’s family, particularly Hunter, for alleged corruption.
- Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page
Trump has repeatedly accused Strzok and Page of treason for their text exchanges regarding him.
- Rep. Adam Schiff
Trump has called Schiff “a sleazebag and traitor,” urging his prosecution.
- Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg
Trump accused Zuckerberg of a plot against him, warning he could face imprisonment for any illegal actions.
- Former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz
Trump accused Pomerantz of “disgraceful conduct” after Pomerantz wrote a book about his investigations.
- Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen
Trump believes Cohen should face prosecution for lying and accused him of perjury.
- Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd
Trump and his supporters have called for Byrd’s prosecution after the officer shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6.
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman
After Bowman pulled a fire alarm, Trump argued that he should face the same charges as January 6 defendants.
- 51 Intelligence professionals for dismissing Hunter Biden’s emails as Russian disinformation.
- Members of the January 6 Select Committee, deeming their work fraudulent.
Read breaking news, latest...See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
News / World News / US News / Trump's enemies are in the crosshairs in second term. Here is his enemy list
SHARE
Copy