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    Trump's sudden push for ceasefire aimed at buying time? POTUS' 'truce' strategy explained as US troops enter Middle East

    Trump's ceasefire push coincides with increased US military presence in the Middle East, raising questions about intentions.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 2:08 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
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    A sudden push for a ceasefire by Donald Trump is under analysis as the US ramps up its military presence in the Middle East; raising questions about whether the move signals de-escalation or a calculated pause to regroup. Reports from The Telegraph and Associated Press indicate that diplomacy is unfolding alongside a steady build-up of force.

    President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner at Union Station on March 25. (Getty Images via AFP)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner at Union Station on March 25. (Getty Images via AFP)

    At the centre of the developments is a tight timeline. Trump has set a short deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

    According to The Telegraph, that deadline aligns with the arrival of thousands of US Marines in the region, including personnel aboard the USS Tripoli.

    The timing creates a brief window for negotiations while additional troops move into position. Trump has said he would “see how” talks progress, but warned that if no agreement is reached, the US would continue military strikes.

    Also Read: Iran doubles down on 'no talks with US' as Pakistan hands over Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan

    Military build-up expands options

    On the ground, the scale of deployment is significant. Around 2,200 Marines are expected to arrive as part of an expeditionary unit, with another force of roughly 2,500 personnel already dispatched from California, Wall Street Journal detailed.

    These units are trained for rapid amphibious operations, suggesting preparedness for scenarios that could go beyond airstrikes. Analysts say the presence of such forces allows Washington to pivot to more direct engagement if required.

    Ground operations still under consideration

    Experts note that the troop deployment opens up more military options. Potential targets discussed include Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports, as well as strategic points along the Strait of Hormuz.

    However, any ground operation would be highly complex and risky.

    US forces could face missile and drone attacks, and analysts warn that such actions could lead to a more regional escalation with significant costs.

    Also Read: Iran calls for sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz in fresh list of demands, rejects Trump's proposal as ‘excessive’

    Mixed signals from Washington

    As military preparations intensify, message from the White House has remained inconsistent.

    Associated Press reported how Trump has, at different moments, suggested the US is close to “winding down” the conflict while simultaneously approving additional troop deployments.

    The administration also eased certain sanctions on Iranian oil to stabilise global energy markets: an unusual move during an ongoing conflict that provided Tehran with limited economic relief.

    High-stakes negotiations with no clear outcome

    Iran has set firm conditions for any agreement, including compensation for damage caused by US strikes and guarantees of a lasting ceasefire.

    These demands complicate negotiations and reduce the likelihood of a quick breakthrough.

    With Tehran holding leverage over a vital global oil route, experts warn any deal would require significant concessions. At the same time, continued military pressure suggests Washington is unwilling to rely on diplomacy alone.

    Also Read: US shares 15-point plan with Iran to end West Asia conflict: Report

    Truce or tactical pause?

    Taken together, the developments point to a strategy that uses both negotiation and pressure.

    By keeping talks alive while reinforcing military capabilities, the US appears to be positioning itself for multiple outcomes: whether that means securing a deal or escalating if talks collapse.

    For now, the ceasefire push appears less like a definitive move toward peace. As troops continue to arrive, the coming days could determine whether this “truce” leads to de-escalation or simply delays the next phase of conflict.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Trump's Sudden Push For Ceasefire Aimed At Buying Time? POTUS' 'truce' Strategy Explained As US Troops Enter Middle East
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