TSA warns domestic air travellers, imposes new security fee from February 1; will you have to pay it?

Beginning on February 1, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will impose a $45 fee on travellers intending to board a flight without a Real ID or any of the recognized forms of identification. However, this does not include a standard driver's license. The TSA will implement a $45 fee for travelers attempting to board flights without a REAL ID.

The federal REAL ID regulations were initially established for domestic air travelers in May 2025. Nevertheless, until now, individuals lacking a REAL ID license or another valid form of identification, such as a passport, were permitted to pass through airport security, although they faced additional screening.

Here's who needs to pay $45 fee Starting February 1, however, every individual aged 18 or older who attempts to board a domestic flight without a REAL ID will be required to pay the $45 fee—or they will not be permitted to proceed through TSA screening to board their flight.

According to the TSA, more than 94% of passengers already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification. However, if you are among those who have not updated their license or do not carry a passport when flying to Orlando or San Antonio, be ready to incur a fee.

Individuals lacking a REAL ID will be required to pay a $45 fee for the “TSA ConfirmID process for identity verification upon TSA check-in and prior to entering the security line,” TSA said. The specifics of this process may vary by airport.

What will happen if you don't pay TSA ConfirmID fee in advance? All airline passengers using TSA ConfirmID will undergo extra ID verification, screening procedures, and may experience delays. Passengers arriving at the TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID or another valid form of identification, and who have not paid the TSA ConfirmID fee in advance, will face further delays that could lead to a missed flight.

Therfore, it is crucial for airline travelers to prepare in advance to guarantee they possess an acceptable form of ID to prevent these additional delays, as the process may take as long as 30 minutes.

Who is not required to use TSA ConfirmID? After February 1st, as per the TSA guidelines, the only permissible forms of identification —and those eligible to bypass the $45 fee— are as follows:

REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or other state-issued photo identity cards from the Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent authority).

If you are uncertain whether your ID meets REAL ID standards, please consult your state Department of Motor Vehicles.

A temporary driver’s license is not considered an acceptable form of identification.

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID).

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, which includes Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC).

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766).

HSPD-12 PIV card.

Foreign government-issued passport.

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST).

U.S. Department of Defense ID, which includes IDs issued to dependents.

Permanent resident card.

Border crossing card.

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card.

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC).