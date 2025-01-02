UK's Keir Starmer joins world leaders in condemning New Orleans attack

Sir Keir Starmer has joined other world leaders in condemning the “shockingly violent” attack in New Orleans after US authorities said 15 people were killed and dozens more injured. The Prime Minister said his thoughts with were with the victims, their loved ones and the wider US after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the city’s popular Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Police are investigating the attack (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The FBI said US army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, from Texas, was driving a pick-up truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group which steered around a police blockade and slammed into New Year’s Eve revellers. The driver, who was shot dead by police, is not thought to have acted alone, the FBI said. US President Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video beforehand which indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group. Condemnation came later on Wednesday from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

Sir Keir said: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said consular officials in the US were on hand to help any British nationals affected. “Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack,” he said. “The FBI are now investigating this as a terrorist incident – this is a fast-moving situation, and we continue to wait on further information.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the attack as “senseless hatred” while French President Emmanuel Macron said: “New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism.” Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said he was “deeply saddened” by the “horrific attack” and Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum said the country stood “in solidarity with the families of the victims and with the people of the United States”. British tourist Steve Hyde, 44, said he was in a bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day to celebrate his birthday; right by the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street where the car careered into crowds.

He told the BBC: “We heard shots and saw people running past the window and didn’t really know what was going on… and then the sirens started. In the hours that followed, a “heartbroken” Mr Hyde described the city’s New Year’s festivities that night as similar to “what it is like for Mardi Gras”; a “massive party” made up of “crazy numbers of people”. In the hours that followed, he instead described a city reeling in shock. “It’s a bit chaotic (here)… but also at the same time it’s eerily quiet,” he said.