‘Will not be updated regularly’: US Embassy limits social media operations amid govt shutdown

In a post shared on the platform, the Embassy stated, “Because of the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.”

The US Embassy in India has announced that its official X account will not be updated regularly due to a lapse in appropriations. The move comes as the US government went into a partial shutdown from Saturday.

This means routine posts, advisories, and non‑urgent announcements are being temporarily paused on the Embassy’s social media channels. The Embassy emphasised that urgent safety and security updates will still be shared, ensuring important information continues to reach the public despite reduced activity.

Essential services at US diplomatic missions, such as passport and visa operations, will continue as the situation permits even during the funding lapse. However, the embassy account will remain largely dormant until full government operations are restored, a separate post stated.

A similar message has been shared by the US Embassy in Uganda, Turkiye and other countries, indicating that this change in communication is part of broader adjustments by US missions abroad during the funding interruption.