US Fed meeting 2024 live: Federal Reserve set to announce its key decision on interest rates

The US Federal Reserve, which has spent nearly two years raising interest rates to combat inflation, will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, January 31. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell (AP )

The minutes of January 30-31 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be released on February 21. However, the Fed's decision on rate increase will be announced by the Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, in a press conference today at 2.30 pm ET. He will also provide updates on the outlook of the Central bank.

While the Federal Reserve forecasts three rate cuts in 2024 owing to reduced inflation, some Wall Street economists predict up to five cuts this year.

There was a drop in inflation in recent months but the economy remains resilient. The numbers released last week showed that the economy grew at a significantly faster rate in the fourth quarter than economists expected. As per the government report, the growth accelerated to a shockingly robust 3.3% annual rate, following a 4.9% expansion in the July-September period.

According to a latest JOLTS survey released on Tuesday, job opportunities in the United States surged unexpectedly in December while fewer Americans left their jobs.