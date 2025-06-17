Vance Boelter to face death penalty? Here's what we know about Minnesota shooting laws

In a case now described by federal authorities as “a chilling attack on our democracy,” former Minnesota pastor Vance Boelter could face the death penalty after being charged with the targeted killings of State House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Vance Boelter has been charged with murder (AFP)

At a federal court hearing on Monday, Boelter said he could not afford private counsel. According to CNN, he earns around $540 per week from part-time work, though he owns his home and seven vehicles. A public defender was recommended by the judge.

The U.S. Department of Justice, during a press briefing, confirmed that Boelter faces six federal charges—two of which could carry capital punishment. A CBS report added that Boelter had visited the homes of other elected officials on the night of the attack.

From Ministry to Mayhem

Raised in a small Minnesota town, the 57-year-old was once a pastor with La Borne Matadi, a DRC-based evangelical church. As per The Wall Street Journal, he delivered sermons as recently as 2021, speaking on “living for God” and “the power of joy.”

The ministry’s archived website described him as someone who “sought out militant Islamists in order to share the gospel.” But authorities now allege a darker mission: a “planned campaign of stalking and violence,” according to the June 15 federal complaint.

Political Beliefs and Online Spin

Boelter’s name surfaced on Saturday and was quickly co-opted by political narratives. Elon Musk, in a post on X, claimed the “far left is murderously violent,” before it emerged that Boelter was a Trump supporter, according to Forbes.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Boelter opposed abortion, calling it “murder,” and had previously been appointed to a bipartisan workforce board—reappointed by Governor Tim Walz in 2019, though originally selected by a predecessor.

Economic Struggles Behind the Scenes

Boelter had reportedly quit most of his jobs, according to his roommate David Carlson in The Wall Street Journal. He worked night shifts handling eye donations and was struggling financially.

Authorities say the suspect’s SUV contained a list of public figures, including Sen. John Hoffman and several abortion providers.

FAQs

Who is Aaron Boelter?

A former pastor was accused of politically motivated shootings in Minnesota.

Could he face the death penalty?

Yes, federal prosecutors have left that possibility open.

Who were the victims?

State legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband, among others.