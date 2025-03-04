From verbal spat to military aid pause: Key developments since Trump-Zelensky White House showdown

Over the past week, the diplomatic relationship between the US and Ukraine, in the backdrop of the ongoing war against Russia, has soured, triggered by an argument between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky at the White House. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky got into a spat in the Oval Office(AFP)

The verbal spat has had massive repercussions, leading to the US cutting off all military aid to Ukraine, while European allies attempt to rally around Zelensky.

Here are the top events which took place in US-Ukraine relations recently, from a heated exchange in the Oval Office to a pause on military aid.

White House argument

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House to meet US President Donald Trump along with vice president JD Vance on February 28, where the two world leaders entered into a heated argument in front of reporters and cameras in the Oval Office.

The intense exchange unfolded after Zelensky challenged JD Vance on issues of Russia and diplomacy. Vance responded saying, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

President Donald Trump also told Zelensky that he should be more thankful for US support and that he didn't have any cards to play with in the war against Russia. He also accused Zelensky of being unwilling to accept a ceasefire with Putin due to his hatred of the Russian President.

After the clash, Zelensky's remaining meetings as well as a joint press conference with President Trump at the White House were cancelled abruptly.

Zelensky's response

After the tense back and forth, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy made an appearance on Fox News during which he admitted that the argument was "not good for both sides.”

However, he said, “It’s so sensitive for our people. And they just want to hear that America (is) on our side, that America will stay with us. Not with Russia, with us. That’s it.”

President Trump responded to Zelensky's comments and said, “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelensky also took to the platform X and individually thanked every world leader who pledged support for Ukraine.

Can the relationship be salvaged? Zelensky says yes

After a summit with European leaders who offered support to the Ukrainian leader after the clash in the Oval Office, Zelensky on Sunday addressed reporters at the London airport and said, “As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue.”

Zelensky also said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that he “will arrive” if the US president invites him “for a constructive dialogue. “To solve real problems, for serious issues and real, decisive actions and answers – I will arrive.”

The Ukrainian President also said, “An agreement to end the war is still very, very far away, and no one has started all these steps yet. The peace that we foresee in the future must be just, honest, and most importantly, sustainable."

Zelensky's video message

On Monday, in a post on X, Zelensky shared a video thanking the US for the support Ukraine had received during the three-year-long war against Ukraine.

“There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security,” Zelensky said in the video.

He also expressed his pride in his own people and thanked his European allies for their clear support and willingness to cooperate and bring peace to Ukraine, with an emphasis on security guarantees in potential ceasefire talks with Russia.

Donald Trump hits back at Zelensky

In response to Volodymyr Zelensky's comments that it would take a long time to end the war with Russia entirely, Donald Trump hit back in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

In his post he said, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

US pauses military aid to Ukraine

A senior defence department official told Bloomberg that the US has paused all military aid to Ukraine until President Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.

According to the report, all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.