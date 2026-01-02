Victoria Jones’ 911 call reveals new details after she was found dead at hotel: ‘Code 3 for the overdose…’

Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day, Page Six confirmed. According to the Daily Mail, a hotel guest initially discovered her and called staff, believing she had passed out. Details from a 911 call have since shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death. Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel on New Year's Day.(X)

Also Read: Tommy Lee Jones' net worth: A look at Men in Black actor's earnings

New details emerge from Victoria Jones' 911 call

Ina dispatch audio obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 911 call for the incident was described as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change," as reported by Page Six. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an overdose with a “color change” usually indicates cyanosis, a “discoloration of the skin, lips or fingernails caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the hotel for a medical emergency at 2:52 am, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told reporters. The spokesperson said, “Bystanders were given instructions for CPR according to CAD records.”

However, paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Also Read: Tommy Lee Jones' family: Everything to know about his wife, ex-wives, and children

No foul play detected

Authorities with the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene at 3:14 am local time, according to the Daily Mail, and the case was subsequently turned over to them for further investigation. The outlet reported that there was no sign of foul play, no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, and there is no indication that her death was a suicide.

At the time, authorities have not determined the cause of Victoria's death, and no official explanation has been released as investigations continue. According to the outlet, it is still unclear if she was a guest at the hotel or how she wound up on the 14th floor.