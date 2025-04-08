Menu Explore
Walmart issues statement in response to boycott, ‘Not only do we pay our fair share…’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 08, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Amid a week-long boycott of Walmart in the United States that started on April 7, the company has issued a public response.

Amid a week-long boycott of Walmart in the United States that started on April 7, the company has issued a public response. The boycott, organised by the People’s Union USA, is the latest in a series of economic blackouts targeting key corporations that have rolled back their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

Walmart issues statement in response to boycott (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
Walmart issues statement in response to boycott (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"Serving communities is at the heart of Walmart's purpose to help people save money and live better," Walmart said in a statement shared with Newsweek. "As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier strengthening communities nationwide through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in cash and in-kind donations last year... We remain dedicated to earning the business of all Americans and giving our time and resources to causes that uplift and unite communities who rely on us every day."

‘They've become the symbol of everything that's wrong with corporate power’

The Walmart boycott was planned because of the company’s decision to eliminate its DEI initiatives, which the People’s Union USA believes undermines progress in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As part of the boycott, consumers have been urged to avoid spending money at any Walmart location or using its online services, including its mobile apps and other affiliate platforms. John Schwarz of the People's Union USA told Newsweek, “We're boycotting Walmart because they've become the symbol of everything that's wrong with corporate power in this country... Our mission is simple, we want these corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes so the American people can finally be relieved of the burden of federal income tax.”

Schwarz added, “We're also calling for real equality, across the board, without question. This boycott is about showing them that we are the economy. We fund their success. And we can shift our money to local businesses or simply choose not to shop at all, anytime we want. If they want our dollars, they need to start respecting the people who keep them in business."

