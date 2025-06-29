Walter Scott Jr. dies at 81: What was the cause of Vocalist of The Whispers' death?

Walter Scott Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 26 at the age of 81 following a fight with cancer. Walter C. Scott Jr., the singer and co-founder of the R&B group The Whispers (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The R&B icon gained notoriety as a founding member of the vocal group The Whispers, who released classics including Rock Steady in 1987 and And the Beat Goes On in 1979.

He passed away six months after receiving a cancer diagnosis, according to several media publications, including the Los Angeles Sentinel and Billboard.

At the time of his death, Scott was in Northridge, California, with his family at his side.

Walter Scott Jr and his band ‘Whispers’

Scott was born in 1944 in Texas. However, his family moved to Los Angeles during his early years.

In 1963, Scott and his brother Wallace Scott formed The Whispers, an R&B group that included Gordy Harmon, Nicholas Caldwell, and Marcus Hutson.

The gang spent some time in San Francisco before Scott was enlisted to fight in the Vietnam War.

Scott was one of the core founding members of the legendary vocal group The Whispers, who solidified their position in R&B history, with 15 of their songs reaching the Top 10 of Billboard's R&B chart throughout the years.

The band catapulted to fame, with their breakout single, “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong,” in 1970. They continued to play together into the 2000s.

The Whispers were admitted into both the National Rhythm & Blues (R&B) Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2014.

Walter Scott Jr. is survived by his twin brother Wallace "Scotty," his spouse Jan, their two kids, and their three grandchildren.

Walter Scott Jr. dies at 81: Tributes pour in

Taking to Facebook, Desirae Lee Benson-Brockington, a publicist for The Whispers, expressed her condolences. “I’ve had the honor of witnessing up close the power of Walter’s artistry, humility, and grace. His contribution to music, culture, and the hearts of so many will never be forgotten,” she wrote on FB. “Walter was more than a performer — he was part of a movement that brought soul, harmony, and timeless love songs to generations. His legacy will continue to live on through every note, every lyric, and every fan he touched.”