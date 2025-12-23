Popular YouTuber Adam the Woo, or Adam Williams, who has died at the age of 51, was banned from Universal Studios in 2017 for filming inside two abandoned buildings at the premises. Universal Studios Orlando banned Adam on April 6, 2017, from their premises. He captured the moment he was escorted out of the theme park by a guard. Was Adam the Woo banned from Universal Studios? Revisiting late YouTuber's 2017 controversy(Adam The Woo/Facebook)

Adam took to YouTube to post a video about the ban. The video description reads, “In July 2012 I recorded two videos at Universal Studios Orlando of past attractions no longer open to the public . A lot has changed since those days both in my approach to documenting as well as the way I go about gaining access . Although I technically did not sneak into the locations alone and unnoticed as it may appear in the clips I do understand how posting the footage is frowned upon and can appreciate their concern. After nearly 5 years and countless return visits and annual passes to Universal Orlando Resort they have chosen at this time to trespass me from the property indefinitely.”

A Change.org petition was created in 2018, urging Universal to lift the ban. Dynasty Gould, who started the petition, wrote that Adam recorded two videos at Universal Studios Orlando in July 2012, showing the old Nickelodeon studios building and the Triceratops Encounter. Both had been “abandoned,” he wrote.

Gould said in the petition that the Nickelodeon building was not out of bounds for the public. Recording was not prohibited, he argued.

The Triceratops Encounter was off-limits to visitors, but Adam had a Universal staff member’s permission to see the Jurassic Park-themed attraction, and film videos. It is unclear if the staff member had the authority to provide such permits, and so Gould argued that Adam should not be blamed.

Adam the Woo’s death

Adam was found dead at his home in Florida. A spokeswoman for Osceola County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that deputies were first dispatched to Adam's home outside Orlando, Florida, around 12:24 pm on Monday for a welfare check. The home was secured, and deputies were not able to make contact with the adult male who lived there.

Deputies returned to the address later in the afternoon after receiving a call for an unattended death. A concerned friend climbed up a ladder and looked through a third story window, and found Adam lying on a bed, not moving.

Deputies, along with Fire Rescue, entered the building and found Adam dead inside the home. The medical examiner will now conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Adam’s father Jim, too, confirmed his son's death on Facebook.