Wayne Lukas cause of death: What is MRSA blood infection?

D. Wayne Lukas, the iconic American horse trainer who won the Kentucky Derby four times, passed away Saturday at his home in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 89. American Promise trainer D. Wayne Lukas passed away on Saturday. (AP)

"Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry -- developing generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner's circle," his family said in a statement, ESPN reported.

“Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport. His final days were spent at home in Kentucky, where he chose peace, family, and faith.”

Lukas’s remarkable career spanned decades, with 4,967 documented victories in thoroughbred racing and his horses earning over $310 million across more than 30,600 starts. His accolades include 15 Triple Crown race wins.

"The whole secret of this game, I think, is being able to read the horse: Read what he needs, what he doesn't need, what he can't do, what he can do," Lukas told ESPN in May. "That's the whole key. Everybody's got the blacksmith, everybody's got to the same bed available, the feed man. We all can hire a good jockey. We all can hire a pretty good exercise rider if we've got the means, so what the hell is the difference? The horse is the difference and what we do with him in reading him."

Health and Cause of Death

While the exact cause of Lukas’s death was not disclosed, the Hall of Famer had been battling a severe Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) blood infection. According to ESPN, the infection caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system, worsening preexisting chronic conditions.

What is an MRSA Blood Infection?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a strain of staph bacteria resistant to many antibiotics typically used to treat staph infections.

MRSA infections are categorized into two types:

Healthcare-Associated MRSA (HA-MRSA): This form commonly occurs in those who have been in hospitals, nursing homes, or dialysis centers. It can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces or via healthcare workers with unwashed hands.

Community-Associated MRSA (CA-MRSA): This type affects healthy individuals outside healthcare settings. It spreads through skin-to-skin contact and is more common in high-risk groups like athletes, childcare workers, or those living in crowded conditions.

Symptoms

MRSA skin infections typically appear as swollen, painful red bumps resembling pimples or spider bites.

Symptoms may include:

Warmth in the affected area

Pus or other drainage

Fever