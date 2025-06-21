Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
What did the Feds find in Vance Boelter's house? Here's a full list

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 21, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Vance Boelter, accused of shooting lawmakers in Minnesota, was arrested and found with multiple firearms and tactical gear. 

Last week, Federal authorities cuffed the accused Minnesota shooter, Vance Boelter, for carrying out the deadly shooting of lawmakers.

Images of weapons found in a vehicle associated to Vance Boelter is displayed as the U.S. Attorney's Office announces plans to charge Boelter. REUTERS/Tim Evans(REUTERS)
Images of weapons found in a vehicle associated to Vance Boelter is displayed as the U.S. Attorney's Office announces plans to charge Boelter. REUTERS/Tim Evans(REUTERS)

He is now facing severe federal charges, including two counts of murder with a firearm, stalking charges related to Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman.

Since then, the Fed search continues. Earlier this week, they found five additional firearms, including an AK-47 and a “large quantity” of ammunition in Boelter's SUV. They also recovered duffel bags loaded with tactical gear, a hit list, and a discarded rubber mask.

What the Feds found in Vance Boelter's house and storage units

Now, search warrants reveal what the Feds found inside Boelter’s Green Isle, Minnesota home and storage units in Minneapolis:

At Boelter’s Green Isle home:

48 firearms

Boxes of ammunition

A camouflage suit

A notecard listing names of public officials 

Multiple computers

Nearly $18,000 in cash

12 registered vehicles 

At two storage units in Minneapolis:

Storage unit 1:

Empty rifle cases

Gun cleaning supplies

A bicycle

Storage unit 2 (on 4600 block of Lyndale Ave N):

A duffel bag containing five body bags

Gun cases

A pair of pants

More gun cleaning supplies

A grey tarp

Boelter’s wife also spoke with police on 14 June, the day of the attacks. She said she received an early morning text from Boelter in a family group chat. The message read like a goodbye note, per the search warrants.

“He was sorry,” she reportedly told investigators.

He also sent her a direct message urging her to leave their home and go to a relative’s place in northern Minnesota, telling her to take the family’s belongings and get out to avoid being “implicated in this.”

Notably, the search warrants also revealed that Boelter had recently ordered a silicone face mask from Amazon, which his wife also confirmed.

The federal case also notes that when Boelter’s wife was pulled over in Mille Lacs County on Saturday, she agreed to a vehicle search. Inside, officers found two pistols, another $10,000 in cash, and passports for all of their children and Boelter himself.

Authorities also obtained warrants to search Boelter’s WhatsApp account and his U.S. Bank records, though the findings from those have not yet been made public.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On