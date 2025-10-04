What is Sanae Takaichi's net worth? Former heavy metal drummer poised to become Japan's first woman Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi, a conservative lawmaker who has praised former UK premier Margaret Thatcher and a member of the US Congress, is expected to become Japan's first female prime minister. Sanae Takaichi Takaichi emerged victorious as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).(AP)

In a runoff election on Saturday, Takaichi emerged victorious as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

If parliament confirms her, Takaichi will be the first woman to serve as PM in Japan's history and the fifth in five years.

She has taken a firm line on immigration, and as president, she would have to deal with economic and internal challenges, a trade agreement with the Trump administration, and a number of geopolitical concerns in the area.

The departure of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose election last year infuriated the party's right, sparked the LDP leadership contest.

All we know about Takaichi's win

Takaichi defeated Shinjiro Koizumi, her moderate opponent, 185 to 156 in a runoff election held at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Saturday. Although the LDP-led coalition no longer controls a majority of parliamentary seats, parliamentarians are anticipated to vote later this month to endorse Takaichi as prime minister.

Born in Nara in 1961, Takaichi attended Kobe University to study business management and served as a fellow in the US Congress for a short time. She was chosen as an independent to serve in Japan's lower house of parliament in 1993.

Her ministerial posts since joining the LDP in 1996 have included gender equality, economic security, and internal affairs and communications. In comparison to her political colleagues, she also keeps a less formal appearance. She played drums in a heavy metal band and loved motorcycles while she was a student.

What is Sanae Takaichi's net worth?

Sanae Takaichi is anticipated to have a net worth of between $2 million and $4 million (USD) in 2025. Her official government income, public service perks, book royalties, and legal investments are the major sources of her fortune as a top Japanese politician and prime minister.

Her funds are open and consistent with ethical standards for Japanese authorities.