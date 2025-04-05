What is the ‘Hands off’ protest about? Date, time, locations, and key details

The “Hands Off” protest, set to take place on April 5, 2025, is a nationwide demonstration expressing opposition to President Donald Trump and his ongoing legal issues. This movement is drawing significant attention as it rallies against what organizers call the erosion of democratic norms and the abuse of power during Trump’s time in office. As the protest date approaches, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including its purpose, timing, locations, and key details. The main goal of the "Hands Off" demonstration is to demand accountability for the contentious acts of President Trump.(AP/representative )

What is it about?

The “Hands Off” protest is primarily focused on calling for accountability in light of President Trump’s controversial actions. The protestors aim to draw attention to several concerns, including Trump’s involvement in legal battles and accusations of undermining democratic institutions. The event's name, “Hands Off,” symbolizes a demand to protect democratic processes and institutions from what many protesters believe to be Trump’s disruptive influence.

Participants in the protest believe that the president should be held accountable for his alleged role in various scandals, including claims of corruption and attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election. Demonstrators also seek to highlight the ongoing impact of Trump's legal troubles, which many see as reflective of a broader pattern of disregard for legal and ethical standards.

Date and Time of the Protest

The nationwide protest is scheduled for April 5, 2025, with rallies set to begin in the afternoon. Specific start times will vary by city, but most protests are expected to begin between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm local time. Below are the key times and their conversion to Indian Standard Time (IST):

New York City, NY: 3:00 pm EDT (12:30 am IST, April 6)

Washington, D.C.: 4:00 pm EDT (1:30 am IST, April 6)

Los Angeles, CA: 3:00 pm PDT (3:30 am IST, April 6)

Chicago, IL: 2:30 pm CDT (3:00 am IST, April 6)

Miami, FL: 3:30 pm EDT (1:00 am IST, April 6)

Atlanta, GA: 2:00 pm EDT (11:30 pm IST, April 5)

San Francisco, CA: 4:00 pm PDT (4:30 am IST, April 6)

Locations of the Protest

The “Hands Off” protest will take place in major cities across the United States. Organisers are planning rallies at high-profile locations, including government buildings, public squares, and parks. Here are some of the key locations where protests will occur:

New York City, NY: Washington Square Park, with a march to nearby government buildings.

Washington, D.C.: Lafayette Square Park, located near the White House, for speeches and demonstrations.

Los Angeles, CA: Downtown Los Angeles, near City Hall, followed by a march to nearby government offices.

Chicago, IL: Daley Plaza, with a planned march through the heart of downtown.

Miami, FL: Freedom Tower, followed by a march through the city’s financial district.

Atlanta, GA: Georgia State Capitol, with a demonstration and march to key political buildings.

San Francisco, CA: Civic Center Plaza, focused on democratic integrity and political accountability.

What to expect

The “Hands Off” protest is expected to be peaceful, but impactful. Participants will gather to raise their voices against Trump’s influence, holding signs, chanting, and marching. In many cities, local political and civil rights leaders will deliver speeches, addressing concerns about Trump’s actions and the broader implications for democracy and justice in the US.

While the protests are intended to remain non-violent, organisers are preparing for large crowds, with many protesters expected to engage in direct action through symbolic demonstrations. The event is expected to draw significant media attention, further amplifying the message of the protesters.

Why is the protest happening now?

The “Hands Off” protest is occurring against the backdrop of ongoing legal battles for Donald Trump. From accusations related to election interference to financial misconduct, Trump’s legal issues have become a focal point for many who believe his actions have been detrimental to the democratic fabric of the nation. For many, the protest is an opportunity to express frustration with a political environment that they believe has shifted away from upholding democratic principles.

Furthermore, the protest is seen as a call for political accountability and a plea for the protection of democratic norms. Organisers are hoping that the rallies will send a strong message to lawmakers and government institutions about the need for ethical standards in public office.

The “Hands Off” protest on April 5, 2025, promises to be a major event in the ongoing debate over Trump’s legacy and the state of American democracy. With rallies planned in cities across the country, it’s set to be a pivotal moment for those calling for accountability and a reaffirmation of democratic principles. As the protest date approaches, it’s clear that this movement is shaping up to be a powerful and unifying event for many concerned citizens.