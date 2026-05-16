What is the Trump Mobile T1 phone? Features, price and rollout details

The long-delayed “Trump Phone” is finally beginning to ship to customers, USA TODAY confirmed on Monday. Trump Mobile says its gold-colored T1 smartphones are finally set to deliver this week to customers nearly a year after launch promises. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

Trump Mobile confirmed this week that deliveries of its gold-colored T1 smartphone have started after repeated delays pushed the launch far beyond its original 2025 release target.

The debut of "Trump Mobile" was announced last summer by the Trump Organization, the holding corporation for President Donald Trump's business endeavors. According to USA TODAY, it was originally set to be released in August, but the release was postponed until October.

Read more: Trump phones delayed again? MAGA supporters rage after paying $100 deposits

What is the Trump T1 gold phone? Trump Mobile says the gold-colored T1 Phone features a 6.78-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will run on the Android Operating System, according to its website.

Reuters reported that the phone recently received FCC certification and compatibility approvals required for US network use. American-made phones and call centers will be part of the service.

The phone may be ordered with a $100 deposit at the introductory price of $499.

In addition to device protection, a "47 Plan" will offer unlimited calling, texting, data, and nationwide coverage on U.S. networks. According to its website, the package costs $47.45 per month.

Read more: Trump mobile update: Will 590,000 buyers get refund for T1 gold phone? Details

Delays, preorder concerns and ‘Made in America’ controversy The T1 phone rollout has been surrounded by controversy for months.

According to Reuters, the device was initially marketed as a low-cost smartphone built in the United States. However, the company later softened some of those claims after industry analysts questioned whether such manufacturing was realistic at the announced price point, given the lack of U.S.-based smartphone ​manufacturing infrastructure.

The Verge and CBS News reported that Trump Mobile now says the first phones are “assembled” in the United States rather than fully manufactured domestically. CEO Pat O’Brien reportedly said future models would use “components primarily manufactured in America.”

Lawmakers and ethical experts have also questioned the launch since it uses the Trump name while the president is still in office, as reported by Reuters. Democrats voiced worries about possible conflicts of interest, questioned T-Mobile, and opened a new tab regarding its ties with the Trump-branded service.

The issue came to rest after a White House official stated that there were no conflicts of interest and that President Trump's children are in charge of managing his assets.

Moreover, the preorder process itself also sparked backlash after Trump Mobile updated its terms and conditions earlier this year. Fortune reported that the revised preorder statement stated customer deposits “do not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.”

According to People magazine, some buyers publicly complained they had received little communication for months despite putting money down nearly a year ago.

However, after months-long speculation, the company’s CEO, Pat O’Brien, told Reuters and USA Today on Monday that preorder customers would begin receiving devices “this week” and that remaining orders would be fulfilled over the coming weeks.