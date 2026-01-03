What we know now about Jasen Kaplan’s death: Authorities share new details

More details have emerged about the death of celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan, following uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of his passing. Kaplan, who worked with prominent figures across television, fashion, and entertainment, died in New York City just hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations. Kaplan was known for his work with high-profile celebrities and his appearances on reality television.(Instagram/ @jasenkaplan)

At the time of his death, officials had not released a cause, and tributes from friends and clients focused largely on his professional legacy. Recent reporting has now provided clarity on what authorities believe led to his death.

Cause of death

According to Page Six, Kaplan’s death was reported as a suicide.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities listed the cause of death as “blunt impact injuries of the torso and extremities.”

Sources familiar with the investigation said the injuries were consistent with a fall from a height. No further details about the location of the fall or the circumstances leading up to it have been made public.

Sources previously told Page Six that Kaplan died in a New York City hospital on Dec 31, just hours before the ball dropped in Times Square. He was 46 years old.

Authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play, and there has been no suggestion that anyone else was involved in his death.

Career and industry response

Kaplan was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, recognized for long-standing professional relationships with high-profile clients. He worked closely with Bethenny Frankel, Kelly Osbourne, Tinsley Mortimer, Lydia Hearst, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Cyndi Lauper.

A longtime friend told Page Six that Kaplan was both a talented artist and a deeply valued presence in his clients’ lives. The friend said many of his clients worked with him for years, describing him as someone who formed lasting professional bonds.

Kaplan first gained wider recognition for his work on the 2005 reality television series Gastineau Girls. He later appeared as a contestant on Logo’s dating show Finding Prince Charming, produced by Lance Bass in 2016.

Kaplan’s death marks the second recent loss connected to the Finding Prince Charming franchise. Another contestant from the show, Chad Spodick, died last month.