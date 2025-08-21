A retired couple is desperate for answers after their son disappeared without a trace from Burlington, Vermont. Sandy and Jesse Harper have been looking for their son, Christopher Harper, for months, who went missing last November. Where is Christopher Harper? Missing Burlington man's parents desperate for answers months after his disappearance (Sandy Harper/Facebook)

Investigators said earlier this year that Christopher’s family has not heard from him for months, and is worried because they believe this behavior is uncharacteristic of him as he contacted his family members every day.

“This is very uncharacteristic of Chris, as he normally contacts his family daily,” police said, according to mychamplainvalley.com.

According to police, investigators have carried out multiple interviews and court-approved searches of phone, financial and social media accounts. However, nothing could lead them to Christopher’s whereabouts. Harper has had ties to the Burlington area and had been in the Jefferson area for as many as five years previously, according to the outlet.

Flyers seeking contact or information about Christopher, 37, have been posted around Burlington and Jeffersonville. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are urged to contact the Burlington Police Department.

‘It has been 9 months’

Sandy recently took to Facebook to share a post saying it has been nine months since anyone heard from her son. “It has been 9 months, yesterday, since anyone has seen or heard from our son. We just got back from another trip, to Vermont, in hopes of finding out something;…… Thank you Nettie and Trudy! Please keep posting, and praying for his safe return !” she wrote.

Christopher’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help cops find him.

An old Facebook post by 95 Triple X claimed that Christopher was "carrying a walking stick, a backpack and a longboard,” adding that he “wears hats and dark colored clothing usually layered.” “Keep your eyes open, if possible, print flyer and put up in your workplace, and local gas station, all the help is very much appreciated by Chirs' family,” the post said.