White House pushes Covid ‘lab leak’ theory on revamped website, blames Biden and Fauci

The White House website now has an entire page dedicated to the COVID-19 lab-leak theory, accusing former President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci of suppressing the coronavirus origins. The page was unveiled on Friday. It states that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from Wuhan, China. White House has revamped its COVID website to push the lab leak theory(White House)

This comes weeks after the CIA issued a report saying that the lab-leak was likely. The agency had previously stated that it did not have enough information to determine the origin of COVID-19.

The new webpage is on the site that served as a resource for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. It now has a banner reading: "LAB LEAK, The True Origins of COVID-19." President Donald Trump is also featured in the banner.

Biden and Fauci to blame

The ‘lab-leak’ page also accuses former Chief Medical Advisor Dr Fauci and Biden of covering up the origins of coronavirus. It says that the previous administration ‘engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion and non-responsiveness’ to conceal the truth.

"This website shows the true origins of COVID-19 and how Democrats and the media discredited alternative health treatments and the lab-leak theory," the White House said in a statement.

"The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 publication, which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab-leak theory, was promoted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally," the site states.

COVID Origins

It further lists five key points, suggesting that COVID-19's origins were not natural.

The points are:

1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2. According to the data, all cases of COVID-19 stem from a single introduction into humans, which is contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events.

3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) without adequate biosafety.

4. The researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5. By nearly all measures of science, any evidence suggesting a natural origin of coronavirus would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.