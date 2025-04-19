Menu Explore
White House pushes Covid ‘lab leak’ theory on revamped website, blames Biden and Fauci

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 19, 2025 12:53 AM IST

The White House has revamped its entire COVID-19 page, pushing the Wuhan lab-leak theory

The White House website now has an entire page dedicated to the COVID-19 lab-leak theory, accusing former President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci of suppressing the coronavirus origins. The page was unveiled on Friday. It states that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from Wuhan, China.

White House has revamped its COVID website to push the lab leak theory(White House)
White House has revamped its COVID website to push the lab leak theory(White House)

This comes weeks after the CIA issued a report saying that the lab-leak was likely. The agency had previously stated that it did not have enough information to determine the origin of COVID-19.

The new webpage is on the site that served as a resource for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. It now has a banner reading: "LAB LEAK, The True Origins of COVID-19." President Donald Trump is also featured in the banner.

Read More: ‘Coming to a head’: Donald Trump on Ukraine-Russia war talks, says US will ‘take a pass’ if no progress

Biden and Fauci to blame

The ‘lab-leak’ page also accuses former Chief Medical Advisor Dr Fauci and Biden of covering up the origins of coronavirus. It says that the previous administration ‘engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion and non-responsiveness’ to conceal the truth.

"This website shows the true origins of COVID-19 and how Democrats and the media discredited alternative health treatments and the lab-leak theory," the White House said in a statement.

"The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 publication, which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab-leak theory, was promoted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally," the site states.

Read More: Trump administration revokes visas, legal status of over 1,000 foreign students, says report

COVID Origins

It further lists five key points, suggesting that COVID-19's origins were not natural.

The points are:

1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2. According to the data, all cases of COVID-19 stem from a single introduction into humans, which is contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events.

3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) without adequate biosafety.

4. The researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5. By nearly all measures of science, any evidence suggesting a natural origin of coronavirus would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
