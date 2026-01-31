Who are Anthony Acevedo and Jose Alarcon Sanchez? Two men arrested after gunfire on Dallas bridge

The footage showed what police described as celebratory gunfire over active traffic lanes.

The Dallas Police Department said the suspects were captured on video firing guns from the Margaret McDermott Bridge over Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas on New Year’s Eve.

Two men identified as Anthony Acevedo, 20, and Jose Alarcon Sanchez, 18, were arrested after a widely circulated video showed gunmen firing weapons from a bridge over a busy Texas highway, prompting a multi-agency investigation and immigration holds, according to police.

Police said the investigation uncovered evidence of multiple gun-related incidents connected to the broader case across North Texas. More than 100 shell casings were recovered near the bridge as part of the probe, according to authorities.

Who is Anthony Acevedo? Anthony Acevedo, a Grand Prairie resident, was identified by Dallas police as one of the individuals seen firing a weapon from the bridge in multiple social media videos.

Acevedo has been charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.

Authorities said his actions endangered motorists traveling below the bridge at the time of the shooting.

Police confirmed that Acevedo was released on bond following his arrest, the outlet reported.

Who is Jose Alarcon Sanchez? Jose Alarcon Sanchez, also of Grand Prairie, was identified as another suspect seen in the bridge gunfire videos, according to Dallas police.

Investigators said Alarcon Sanchez had been arrested earlier the same day by the Grand Prairie Police Department for a separate firearms-related offense on January 1, 2026.

Like Acevedo, he faces a charge of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, a Class A misdemeanor.

Authorities said Alarcon Sanchez is being held on an immigration detainer.

Investigation ongoing Dallas police said the case involved coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains active, with officials warning that reckless gunfire will be aggressively prosecuted.

“If you put lives at risk in Dallas, we will identify you, investigate thoroughly, and hold you accountable,” Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said.