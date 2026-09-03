Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl, Aaliyah Aubrey Botello, who was last seen on Sunday, August 30, at an address near the corner of Rasa Drive and Horal Street on the far West Side. Who is Aaliyah Aubrey Botello? Search underway for missing San Antonio teen (SBG San Antonio)

Who is Aaliyah Aubrey Botello? Botello is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighs about 110 pounds, according to News 4 San Antonio. She has a light complexion, brown eyes, and shoulder-length black hair.

Botello was last seen wearing a black V-neck short-sleeved shirt and dark colored jeans. She is right-handed, and has both of her nostrils pierced.

Anyone with information on Botello’s whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

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It is unclear if Botello is a runaway teen, but News 4 San Antonio reported that harboring a runaway child is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

Who is a runaway? According to the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center, a runaway refers to a minor who leaves their parent or guardian without permission or has been dismissed by their parents.

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“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has published statistics regarding minors who have run away from home. Of more than 20,500 missing children reports, 90 percent of those are what are considered “endangered runaways.” 47 percent of minors who run away from home report a conflict between themselves and their parent or guardian. Half of all runaway minors report that their parents told them to leave or knew they were running away and did not care. Females make up 75 percent of minors who run away from home and 80 percent of the girls report having been sexually or physically abused. 34 percent of runaway youth report being sexually abused before leaving home and 43 percent report that physical abuse occurred in the home,” it adds.