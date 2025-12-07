Who is Allan Marrero? GoFundMe launched for green card applicant detained by ICE after missing piece of mail

A green card applicant was detained by ICE agents at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan on November 24 after he missed a piece of mail from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) during a move, Newsweek reported. Allan Dabrio Marrero’s husband and their church family are now trying to secure his release. They have asserted that Allan has no criminal history and was meticulous with his paperwork. Allan Marrero (left) and his husband Matthew Marrero tied the knot and applied for Allan's marriage-based green card(GoFundMe)

Allan’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help him and his husband “fight immigration injustice.”

"The way the narrative has been spun to the general public is that they're going after the worst of the worst. And that is not true," Matthew Marrero, Allan’s husband, told ABC 7. "My husband is a contributing member to society, is proud to want to be an American."

Who is Allan Dabrio Marrero?

Allan has lived in the United States for more than a decade. He met Matthew via social media a couple of years ago, according to Documented and ABC.

Allan left the Cayman Islands, where he was a citizen, seeking a safer place to live as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He applied for asylum in the US.

Allan and Matthew tied the knot and applied for his marriage-based green card. His interview was scheduled for last week in Lower Manhattan. However, he had missed a piece of mail from immigration authorities in December 2022, which called him for an immigration hearing.

This was marked down by USCIS as a failure to appear for a hearing – a serious allegation that can lead to deportation proceedings. Allan and Matthew learned that the former had an order of removal at last week’s appointment.

Family and church friends have stressed that Allan had worked, paid taxes, and followed every rule of the US immigration system. He attended previous hearings. However, ICE agents detained him last Monday, and took him to Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Allan currently remains there.

“I just want so badly to get my husband home. I hope, I pray, that he’ll be able to get out before the holidays,” said Matthew.

Allan has been granted a stay preventing his deportation for now. He and Matthew are waiting to plead their case in a hearing.

GoFundMe launched

Andrea Marrero, Allan’s sister-in-law, has launched a GoFundMe for him. She wrote on the page about ICE agents detaining Allan, “They took my brother in law without so much as a second to say goodbyes. He was then moved to the 10th floor of the Federal building. He sat on the floor with a foil blanket. My brother was informed he'd get a call from Allan at 3 pm, yet that call never came. I drove to Brooklyn with my mother to drop her off with the car as he doesn't have one himself and we knew he needed our support now more than ever.”

She added, “My mom, brother, and the pastor went to the Federal building the following morning to insist an ICE agent give Allan his needed medications, but were quickly informed that my brother in law was moved to facility in New Jersey with no notice or warning to his family or loved ones. The first time Matt was able to speak to him was a 3 minute phone call over 24 hrs later where Allan informed my brother that they took and kept his suit, his phone, and worst of all, his wedding ring at the Federal building. He was given a uniform and they shackled his wrists and ankles and transported him to New Jersey. Because we fortunately left the car in Brooklyn, my mom and Matt were able to drive to see him. Outside it was cold, uncomfortable, smelly and, due to the day, rainy. My mother and brother were prevented from bringing anything in but their IDs. Inside, the conditions are that of a prison. Allan was placed in a room with 9 others. The visitation takes place in a large room much like a cafeteria where the noise is at an all time high. Agents yelled at my brother for holding his husband's hands.This is the reality of ICE’s cruelty.”

Andrea highlighted that Allan is “not a criminal” and had never been arrested before. She described him as a “law-abiding, tax paying, work visa holding SHOULD BE citizen, who left the Cayman Islands to come to the USA to seek asylum from discrimination against homosexuality.”

Andrea further said, “A man who fell in love in a place he felt safe to do so. And after being married to Matthew for over two years, is entitled to a green card based on a bonafide marriage. Not to be blindsided when doing what they were told is the right thing to do. He is member of his community and an active member at Middle Church in Manhattan.Despite this injustice, he still wants to call the United States his home. He wants to continue to build the life he and my brother were creating.”

She added, “Between needing a car to get to a facility nearly an hour away, cost of living, commissary funds, legal fees, and reapplication fees, your help is needed and greatly appreciated.”

At the time of writing this article, $16,434 had been raised of the 18K target.