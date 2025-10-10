Who is Devon Horton? DeKalb County superintendent suspended over criminal charges

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton has been placed on paid administrative leave after being indicted in Illinois on charges connected to an alleged kickback scheme, according to 11Alive report. Dr. Devon Horton has been placed on paid administrative leave after being indicted in Illinois(dekalbschoolsga.org)

The DeKalb County Board of Education said Thursday that the move takes effect immediately, following notice of the federal indictment.

“While we cannot comment on confidential personnel matters, we are concerned by these allegations,” said board chair Diedre Pierce.

In Illinois, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 where Horton previously worked, said the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois has “formally filed criminal charges” against him for actions allegedly taken during his tenure there.

A statement signed by board leaders Sergio Hernandez and Dr. Nichole Pinkard said the district had been aware of the investigation for some time and had cooperated fully with federal authorities. “We have respected requests for confidentiality to protect the investigation’s integrity,” they wrote, adding that the district is “deeply troubled and angered by these allegations.”

The district said it is reviewing the indictment with legal counsel and plans to share more details once that review is complete.

Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as acting superintendent

In Georgia, DeKalb officials named Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as acting superintendent and said school operations will continue without interruption. “Our leadership and staff remain focused on providing a safe, supportive, and high-quality education for every student,” the board said.

Horton’s attorney, Terence Campbell of the Chicago firm Cotsirilos, Poulos & Campbell, defended his client’s record, calling him “a leader of integrity.”

“Dr. Horton has served DeKalb County Schools honorably,” Campbell said. “Under his leadership, graduation rates, attendance, and student performance improved, and hundreds of teacher vacancies were filled. The allegations in Chicago involve conduct from years ago and have no connection to his successful work in DeKalb.”

“Dr. Horton looks forward to addressing this case in court and returning to his work improving education for children,” Campbell added.

Horton joined DeKalb County in 2023

Horton, who joined DeKalb County in 2023, has faced controversy before. A 2021 civil rights lawsuit filed by Evanston/Skokie drama teacher Stacy Deemar accused him of promoting race-based programming and creating “a divide between white and non-white staff.” Deemar claimed the district’s equity initiatives portrayed “whiteness as inherently racist” and included segregated meetings and hiring quotas.