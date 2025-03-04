Menu Explore
Who is James Dennehy? Head of FBI New York ‘forced to resign and retire'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 04, 2025 05:06 AM IST

In an email sent to colleagues on Monday, James Dennehy, the Head of the FBI’s New York office, said he was forced to resign.

James Dennehy, the Head of the FBI’s New York office, was forced to resign weeks after urging his employees to “dig in” following the Trump administration’s efforts to target officials involved in the investigation into the January 6th Capitol attack, NBC New York reported.

James Dennehy, the Assistant Director in charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was "forced" to resign. (REUTERS)
James Dennehy, the Assistant Director in charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was "forced" to resign. (REUTERS)

Who is James Dennehy?

James Dennehy was the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. With a distinguished career in the FBI, Dennehy has served in various critical roles, including assignments in counterintelligence and other high-stakes areas. He previously held the position of Special Agent in Charge of the Newark field office. Before joining the FBI, Dennehy served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to sources speaking to NBC News, Dennehy was given the option to either resign or face termination. As he was eligible for retirement, he chose to retire.

In an email sent to colleagues on Monday, Dennehy addressed his departure, saying he was forced out.

“Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision,” he wrote.

“Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years. But as I leave today, I have an immense feeling of pride - to have represented an office of professionals who will always do the right thing for the right reasons; who will always seek the truth while upholding the rule of law; who will always follow the facts no matter where they lead and be unapologetic about it; who will never bend, break, falter, or quit on your integrity; who will always handle cases and evidence with an overabundance of caution and care for the innocent, the victims, and the process first; and who will always remain independent.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
