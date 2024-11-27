Menu Explore
Who is Manuel Tamayo-Torres? Arizona man held for issuing ‘You’re gonna die' threats to Trump and his sons

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 27, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Threats on Donald Trump's life continue even after him getting elected as the 47th President of the US.

Threats on Donald Trump's life continue even after him getting elected as the 47th President of the US. Federal officials have detained a man from Arizona after he allegedly threatened Trump and his family with death.

Donald Trump with sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
Donald Trump with sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Trump has been the target of several murder plots before the presidential election on 5 November, most famously during a Pennsylvania rally in July when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks jumped onto a nearby building and opened firing, piercing the upper part of the incoming President's ear.

Who is Manuel Tamayo-Torres?

Authorities in California detained Manuel Tamayo-Torres on Tuesday after he garnered their attention with videos he posted online in which he appeared to be wielding an AR 15-style rifle and other weapons while making rambling and profanity-filled threats, according to ABC News.

According to court documents against Tamayo-Torres, he videotaped his visit to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump was holding a conducting an election campaign event in August, indicating that the he came very close to the President-elect.

“While the charging documents only refer to Trump as ‘Individual 1,’ they say Tamayo-Torres made ‘vague yet direct threats’ against ‘the president-elect,’ and sources familiar with the investigation separately confirmed Tamayo-Torres' alleged threats targeted Trump,” as per the report.

Manuel Tamayo-Torres makes threats against Trump and his family

In a video that Tamayo-Torres uploaded on Thursday, he allegedly remarked, “[Y]ou're gonna die,” while making threats against Trump and family.

“[Y]our son's gonna die. Your whole family is going to die. ... I'm going to put a hole in your face,” he stated.

Claims Tamayo-Torres made about his family

Federal authorities also stated that Tamayo-Torres has claimed in recent months that “Individual 1” had abducted and trafficked his children, including his daughter, with assistance from the Secret Service.

According to reports, he has been posting recordings of himself threatening Trump “on a near-daily basis" in recent months.


