Who is Natalie Greene? 5 facts about ex-House GOP's aide who faked attack on herself, got ‘Trump whore’ written on body

Natalie Greene, who worked as a Congressional aide for former GOP representative Jeff Van Drew, has been charged with staging a political attack on herself. Natalie Greene claimed that three men attacked her and one had a gun and was threatening to shoot. (X/@MrAndyNgo)

The Justice Department noted that Greene had been charged with conspiring and falsely reporting to law enforcement that she was violently assaulted with a firearm due to her job working for a federal official.

What to know about Natalie Greene?

Natalie Greene is a New Jersey woman and is from Ocean City, as per the Justice Department's release

She is 26 years old and is a student of Rutgers, TMZ reported

Greene paid a body modification/scarification artist to deliberately make the lacerations on her body, which she claimed was due to an attack

Apart from the lacerations, Greene had ‘TRUMP WHORE’ written on her stomach and ‘[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST’ written on her back

Greene had a co-conspirator, and the cellphone records showed the individual had looked up ‘zip ties near me’ prior to the attack

What happened in the Natalie Greene case

The incident with Greene went down in July 2025. On the 23rd, her co-conspirator dialled 911 to say that the two had been attacked. This was in the Egg Harbor Township.

Her accomplice claimed that during the attack the alleged perpetrators had called Greene by name and referred to her work with the GOP lawmaker. Cops found her with hands and feet zip-tied, and the woman told law enforcement that one of the men allegedly had a gun and threatened to shoot her.

A probe showed that not all was as it seemed. Greene could get a maximum of five years jail, a $250,000 fine, and a term of 3 years of supervised release for the count of conspiracy. For false statements, she could get a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of 3 years of supervised release, as per the Justice Department.