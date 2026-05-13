Who is Roza? 5 things to know about latest Epstein survivor to go public amid shocking testimony

Rosa, an Jeffrey Epstein survivor whose first name has only been revealed, gave her testimony before the US House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The committee is holding hearings in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of the late-sex offender's crimes. Roza is the latest of the Epstein victims who have chosen to reveal their identity publicly. Survivor Roza speaks during a field hearing by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, as part of their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. (REUTERS)

She claims that she was brought to the US from Uzbekistan by Epstein's associate Jean-Luc Brunel on a talent visa. A visibly emotional Roza revealed before the House Oversight Committee that Epstein raped her even while he was under house arrest between July 2009 to July 2010.

“Jeffrey was under house arrest for the molestation of underage girls at the exact time he was abusing me,” she told lawmakers on Tuesday. “The fact he could commit those acts made justice feel impossible to me.”

Here, we will look into what is known about Roza, the latest Epstein survivor to come forward.

Who Is Roza? 5 Things To Know About Her 1.Her name was first revealed in the unredacted Epstein files Roza's name was first revealed as an Epstein survivor in the 3 million pages of unredacted Epstein documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). She slammed the DOJ at the hearing for the error that led to the publication of her name.

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2. She Is From Uzbekistan Roza is originally from Uzbekistan and was brought to the US by Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel in 2009. She first met Brunel in 2008, arrived in New York City in May 2009 and met Epstein in July of that year.

“I did not have the documentation to earn that visa, I’m 100 per cent sure of that,” she said at the hearing. “I was promised a modelling career beyond my dreams.

3. Epstein Violated Her In West Palm Beach House Epstein was under house arrest at his West Palm Beach, Florida, mansion when the incident happened, Roza revealed on Monday.

“Less than a month after arriving in the United States, my agency sent me to the home of a registered sex offender," she revealed in the hearing. "He was meant to be in a jail cell, but I met him in his house here in West Palm Beach. He was not in a jail."

Also read: Jeffrey Epstein's chilling last words revealed in suicide note: 'Not worth it...'

4. She Worked At Florida Science Foundation Roza revealed that he was in Epstein's custody, but the late-sex offender got her a job at the Florida Science Foundation, which allowed him to leave his custody for 16 hours, six days a week.