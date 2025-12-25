Search
Imani Dia Smith: Boyfriend Jordan D Jackson-Small charged with murder in ‘Lion King’ actor's death

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 03:07 am IST

Imani Dia Smith, former child actor who played Nala in The Lion King in Broadway, was fatally stabbed in New Jersey; her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Imani Dia Smith, a former child actor who voiced the character of Nala in Disney's The Lion King in Broadway, was stabbed to death at a New Jersey home on Sunday, December 21. Her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been charged with murder in Smith's death, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Imani Dia Smith played Nala in Disney's The Lion King.(GoFundMe)
A GoFundMe has been set up for Smith, who was 25 at the time of her death, by her aunt in which the family alleges that Smith's boyfriend, Jordan D Jackson-Small "senselessly killed" her. Imani Dia Smith was the mother of a three-year-old daughter, the GoFundMe noted.

"A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," the GoFundMe stated, noting that the funds will go towards Smith's parents and her daughter.

Who Was Imani Dia Smith?

Imani Dia Smith is a former child actor who voiced the role of young Nala, the queen consort of Pride Rock, through her marriage to Simba. Smith played the character in the Broadway rendition of the Disney story.

This story is being updated.

