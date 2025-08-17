Who was James Ford? Suspect in fatal shooting of Erin Hayne in Windham found dead

48-year-old James Ford, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Erin Hayne on Friday. The Maine State Police's K9 unit tracked him down and eventually located his body with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had fled the scene of the shooting in a sedan, the police said. Representational.(Unsplash)

Witnesses told the police that Ford, driving a white sedan, allegedly pulled up beside the car in which Hayes was in and shot her. The incident was reported around 1:55 p.m. on Friday, August 15, at the intersection of Route 302 and Landing Road. Hayne was on a motorcycle and Ford fired multiple shots before driving away from the area.

NBC10 Boston reported that a group of witnesses who were in a truck followed the shooter's sedan. Although they lost sight of the shooting suspect, they were able to note down his number plate, which helped the Maine State Police track him down.

Also read: Gunman at large in North Windham, Maine after shooting; emergency alert issued: 'Shelter indoors, lock doors

Ford's sedan was first located on Route 302 in Raymond. Later, his body was found with a self-inflicted single gunshot would. Maine State Police said that Ford had no relation to Erin Hayes, the victim, who was from Casca in Maine. Hayes' cause of death was ruled homicide.

As of now, the police have not revealed the motive behind the shooting. NBC Boston reported that the police investigation showed Ford had left his apartment building shortly before the shooting took place. Police revealed that Ford was the only one in the white sedan.

Windham is a town in Cumberland County, southern Maine, located about 15 miles northwest of Portland.