A third person has died after Sunday morning’s mass shooting on West Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Jorge Pederson, 30, was taken off life support on Monday, March 2, sources told KVUE. Who was Jorge Pederson? Third victim of Austin mass shooting on West Sixth Street dies (MCFC - Med City Fighting Championships/Facebook)

Police have identified the two other victims as 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 21-year-old Savitha Shan. Shan was a student at the University of Texas, and Harrington at Texas Tech University, according to The Guardian.

The Austin Police Department also confirmed Pederson’s death, writing on Facebook, “We are sad to report a 3rd victim has passed away as a result of the shooting on West Sixth Street yesterday morning. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.”

Authorities are investigating the weekend mass shooting at an Austin bar by a man wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie as an act of potential terrorism. The suspect, a 53-year-old Senegalese national and naturalized US citizen named Ndiaga Diagne, was shot dead by police after he opened fire at the downtown bar popular with university students. While three people died, at least 14 others were injured.

Police responded to calls of an active shooter at around 02:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday near Buford's bar in Austin, according to the BBC. They later killed the suspect.

FBI special agent Alex Doran, of the bureau’s San Antonio field office, told a press conference on Sunday, “There were indicators that, on the subject and in his vehicle, indicate [a] potential nexus to terrorism. It’s still too early to make a determination on that.”