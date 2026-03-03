Who was Jorge Pederson? Third victim of Austin mass shooting on West Sixth Street dies, ‘Charismatic fighter’
Jorge Pederson, 30, a “beloved Minnesotan fighter,” was taken off life support after Sunday morning’s mass shooting on West Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.
A third person has died after Sunday morning’s mass shooting on West Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Jorge Pederson, 30, was taken off life support on Monday, March 2, sources told KVUE.
Police have identified the two other victims as 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 21-year-old Savitha Shan. Shan was a student at the University of Texas, and Harrington at Texas Tech University, according to The Guardian.
The Austin Police Department also confirmed Pederson’s death, writing on Facebook, “We are sad to report a 3rd victim has passed away as a result of the shooting on West Sixth Street yesterday morning. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.”
Authorities are investigating the weekend mass shooting at an Austin bar by a man wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie as an act of potential terrorism. The suspect, a 53-year-old Senegalese national and naturalized US citizen named Ndiaga Diagne, was shot dead by police after he opened fire at the downtown bar popular with university students. While three people died, at least 14 others were injured.
Police responded to calls of an active shooter at around 02:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday near Buford's bar in Austin, according to the BBC. They later killed the suspect.
FBI special agent Alex Doran, of the bureau’s San Antonio field office, told a press conference on Sunday, “There were indicators that, on the subject and in his vehicle, indicate [a] potential nexus to terrorism. It’s still too early to make a determination on that.”
Who was Jorge Pederson?
MCFC - Med City Fighting Championships described Pederson as a “beloved Minnesotan fighter” in a Facebook post after his death. “Jorge was one of the people on our first card. Immediately after meeting him, both owners and people that work our events all immediately loved him. He was a fantastic fighter. One of our favorite people to interact with, throughout the years of our existence. Our condolences to all of his friends and family. It was an honor to have known him,” the post said.
An online fundraiser">online fundraiser said Pederson “was an inspiration in Mixed martial arts to many.” The Spotfund page added that he “reached a large audience in a short time and began a wave of cultural appreciation for mixed martial arts that will continue long into the future.”
The fundraiser added of Pederson, “His impact at the gym was that of a welcoming, warm and tough presence that changed many lives for the better. Jorge showed many new fighters that their dreams were attainable through hard work and dedication, no matter who you are. Jorge had a bright future that was cut short in the March 1st Austin, Texas shooting at Buford’s Bar. He will not soon be forgotten. Please donate if he provided entertainment or inspiration to you, the proceeds will go to his family and support their efforts for a funeral service.”
Jeremy Bjornberg, an acquaintance of Pederson, penned an emotional note for him on Facebook, calling him a "lively, funny and charismatic Fighter with a bright future.”
“He called me some very loving names, and we had a week ago worked out his Professional Debut May 16 for Ignite Fights. He had also asked me to help guide him in the professional ranks, which was a great feeling. He was a 3-time IGNITE Fights vet and someone who always came to put on a show,” Bjornberg wrote.
“He sadly was innocently gunned down in the mass shooting in Austin, Texas. The political strife and senseless violence we have in this world right now is hard to wake up to everyday and now it’s affected me and many of my friends and loved ones much more directly. We all will never get to laugh at his mischievous ways or enjoy his company and conversations. One of the best memories I have of him is around Christmas I didn’t respond to him for a few days, and he sent me 25 Cents on Venmo to get my “attention” as a gift. He really was one of a kind and will be missed by me and the whole IGNITE Family,” he added.
The Austin shooting happened on the weekend that the US and Israel launched multiple strikes on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
