A shocking new security video captured a 31-year-old man stalking a trans University of Washington student inside an off-campus housing laundry room minutes before murdering them. Christopher Leahy murdered 19-year-old Juniper Blessing of New Jersey by stabbing her 40 times. Who was Juniper Blessing? Chilling video shows killer stalking trans University of Washington student before murder (The Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe, Seattle Police Department)

The bone-chilling clip shows Leahy going in and out of the laundry room at the Nordheim Court student housing complex in Seattle on May 10, until he is left alone with Blessing. He then unplugged the camera and fatally stabbed the coed, KOMO-TV News reported.

Additional surveillance videos released by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office allegedly show Leahy trying to open doors in several homes in the neighborhood earlier, per the outlet.

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“Police indicate that there were attempts by the defendant to try to enter private homes in Ravenna in the days before the homicide,” Casey McNerthney, a rep for the prosecutors’ office, told KOMO.

“There was at least one other campus building that police say he attempted to get into before the death of Juniper on the 10th,” McNerthney added.

Who was Juniper Blessing? Blessing’s family said the college student was born Michael Carneiro da Cunha Blessing in Princeton, New Jersey, and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2018. They attended the New Mexico School of Arts until 2024, according to the Human Rights Alliance.

“Our family has been shattered by the loss of our child, Juniper Blessing, to an act of unspeakable violence near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known – highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others. Juniper’s loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world,” a family statement shared by the Human Rights Alliance said.

“Weather was a love of Juniper’s since early childhood, and at the University of Washington they intended to study Atmospheric Science while continuing to study voice and pursuing minors in Music and Philosophy. They loved Seattle and Santa Fe, where they worked as an usher during summers at the Santa Fe Opera,” it continued.

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The statement added, “Perhaps most importantly, Juniper was courageously living their life as who they were until it was cut tragically short. Blessed with many loving friends, family members and mentors, Juniper will be deeply missed. In this time of loss, we ask that you respect us and Juniper’s memory by mourning with us but respecting our privacy.”

Leahy is not enrolled at the school. He turned himself in to police on May 12 after cops released security camera photos of him at the scene. He was charged with first-degree murder.

What does the new footage show? The newly released video shows Leahy entering the laundry room behind another student around 9:45 pm, before abruptly leaving. He returns again around 10 pm, when Blessing is seen sitting on the floor in front of one of the dryers, with a male student standing nearby.

Leahy looks at the camera as he enters. However, he quickly exits the room with the male student walking out behind him. Blessing is left alone in the room.